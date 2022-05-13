Silver Moon Is a Dirt-Cheap Aluminum Camper. The Perfect Canvas for Off-Grid Living

Folks, I recently ran an RV manufacturer that, at first sight, didn't really spark my interest. As I dove deeper into WeeRoll and the work they achieve, I realized that you should also get to know a bit about this crew. When precisely this team out of Ocala, Florida, saw its beginnings is a bit of mystery, but their Facebook page was created back in 2016.
No matter when this crew popped up, what's really important here is the work they achieve. However, they approach the off-grid lifestyle a bit differently than what you may be used to. Instead of showcasing elaborate and elegant machines worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, WeeRoll does things with a sort of glass half full attitude. What you'll initially be shown is nothing more than a magnificent shell upon which to project your off-grid dreams.
Another aspect of WeeRoll constructions is that they build each trailer with a material known to last, aluminum. There's really no need to go into the magic of aluminum because even one of the world's most respected RV manufacturers, Airstream, builds its trailers out of this material, and we all know how long those last.
travel trailer shell we have before us today, the Silver Moon, it too, is built with as much aluminum as possible. This includes everything from the chassis to flooring, walls, and even the doors and roof. The result? According to WeeRoll, "A lifetime investment." Did I mention that the cash you're being asked to dish out for one of these babies starts at no more than $14,900 (€14,350 at current exchange rates)?
However, don't start getting the impression that an aluminum box is all you get. Diving deeper into things, I found that insulation is added to the ceiling and walls, outlets of every kind, and the roof is even prewired for solar panels and AC. Still, this isn't the end of the story.
Like most other manufacturers, WeeRoll also offers future owners the possibility to customize their Moon to their standards. You can add electric brakes, a triple roof rack, vinyl flooring, and even light interior work. If your lifestyle asks for heavier loads, or you just want to transform this bugger into a fifth wheel, add a tandem axle for an extra $1,500. The inclusion of a floor-to-ceiling rear door ensures you can do whatever you want with this trailer.
start decorating it to your liking. Bring along a modular couch to help you save space, a galley block to cook meals, and throw in a wet bath if you're handy with tools. If you feel you don't want to risk damaging the goods, I'm sure WeeRoll can work things out for you or at least point you in the right direction.
Sure, you'll have to dish out another $15,000 to transform Silver Moon into an optimized mobile home for your adventures, but the result is still a camper priced at around $30,000. Oh, and it's built to stand up to the elements like a champ. Aim for passing it on to your children.
At the end of the day, it looks like you're purchasing a shell upon which to paint your off-grid murals, and while that's true, once you've invested a little more into your Silver Moon, you'll still be looking at a travel trailer that cost you nearly half as much as an RV built to someone else's liking. That's priceless if you ask me.
