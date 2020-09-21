autoevolution
Sailing the world’s oceans or relaxing in utmost luxury at a seaside resort don’t have to come at the expense of the environment. Working on the premise that we’re just guests on this gorgeous planet, Silent Yachts introduces the Silent Resorts concept, a new form of luxury resort.

Silent Resorts, the Luxury Floating Villa Complex Made of Solar-Powered Yachts

Silent Yachts is the world’s number one maker of solar-powered catamarans. Based in Austria, the shipyard offers a wide variety of cats / yachts combining practicality with luxury and, most importantly, guilt-free sailing. Depending on your budget, you can get the perfect cruise or cargo vessel powered entirely by the sun, for a noise-, vibration- and fumes-free experience.

Silent Yachts, as we mentioned in a previous coverstory, works on the premise that the only footprints the seafarer must leave should be in the sand, and not on the environment. Even though demand for these cats hasn’t been affected in the least by this year’s developments (quite on the contrary), Silent Yachts is now looking to expand beyond traditional yachting.

It’s doing so by transforming the same cats into floating luxury villas. What if you could have a truly fully-sustainable villa that would also serve as a means of transport to another destination when you grow bored of the same idyllic scenery? That’s where Silent Resorts comes in.

The idea is to have 60- and 80-footers (18- and 24-meters) from Silent Yachts branched out near the shore, connected to a floating dock. In the center, there’s a clubhouse / hospitality center, but there’s enough space between the catamarans for privacy and, given the current context, the much-needed social distancing.

Guests have everything they need on board the cats, from fully-stocked chef’s kitchen to one or more bedrooms and large sundecks, along with gym or other leisure-dedicated spaces. The cats themselves would be powered by the sun and would be ready to sail away at a moment’s notice, whenever guests felt like trying out something new or maybe relocating to another place. It would be just like traveling by sea in your favorite, luxury hotel room.

The floating structure would be connected to a similar one on the shore. The project includes sustainable villas on the beach, with gym and pools, spas and more amenities. These land-based structures would be made of hardwood timber and “pre-engineered, modular, and low-impact,” in that they would be built someplace else and shipped for assembly on site, thus reducing construction waste.

The new “land and sea” formula would be 100 percent sustainable, Silent Yacht says, with exactly zero impact on the environment, which would make it ideal for the most pristine locations in the world. The plan is to build the first one in the Bahamas, with more locations to be announced soon. Setting one such resort up should take no less than 18 months, and the whole thing is fully reversible.

“No costly remote site construction, lengthy approvals, complex engineering, or disruptive invasive infrastructure development,” Silent Yachts says of the new project, which aims for “a new era of ocean independence.” “A global revolution in travel... exclusive, secure, self-reliant, sustainable enjoyment that is even reversible. Not the overbuilt ecologically insensitive development we used to build.”

“Our proprietary integration of the world's first production fully solar yachts and our is designed for allowing us to enjoy the planet's most pristine and undiscovered destinations while doing no harm to the environment,” the description of the project further reads.

Silent Yachts unveiled the new Silent Resorts concept at the beginning of the month, but did not offer any estimated timeline for the construction of the first structure. Still, it sounds like a dream come true: full mobility on water with no compromise on comfort and luxury amenities, the full VIP lifestyle with zero impact on the environment, and the most beautiful locations in the world. It sounds almost too good to be true, but Silent Yachts promises this is the future. For those who can afford it.

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
