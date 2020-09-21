Silent Resorts, the Luxury Floating Villa Complex Made of Solar-Powered Yachts

Silent Yachts is the world’s number one maker of solar-powered catamarans. Based in Austria, the shipyard offers a wide variety of cats / yachts combining practicality with luxury and, most importantly, guilt-free sailing. Depending on your budget, you can get the perfect cruise or cargo vessel powered entirely by the sun, for a noise-, vibration- and fumes-free experience.
Silent Yachts, as we mentioned in a previous coverstory, works on the premise that the only footprints the seafarer must leave should be in the sand, and not on the environment. Even though demand for these cats hasn’t been affected in the least by this year’s developments (quite on the contrary), Silent Yachts is now looking to expand beyond traditional yachting.
Silent Resorts comes in.
The idea is to have 60- and 80-footers (18- and 24-meters) from Silent Yachts branched out near the shore, connected to a floating dock. In the center, there’s a clubhouse / hospitality center, but there’s enough space between the catamarans for privacy and, given the current context, the much-needed social distancing.
Guests have everything they need on board the cats, from fully-stocked chef’s kitchen to one or more bedrooms and large sundecks, along with gym or other leisure-dedicated spaces. The cats themselves would be powered by the sun and would be ready to sail away at a moment’s notice, whenever guests felt like trying out something new or maybe relocating to another place. It would be just like traveling by sea in your favorite, luxury hotel room.
The new “land and sea” formula would be 100 percent sustainable, Silent Yacht says, with exactly zero impact on the environment, which would make it ideal for the most pristine locations in the world. The plan is to build the first one in the Bahamas, with more locations to be announced soon. Setting one such resort up should take no less than 18 months, and the whole thing is fully reversible.
“No costly remote site construction, lengthy approvals, complex engineering, or disruptive invasive infrastructure development,” Silent Yachts says of the new project, which aims for “a new era of ocean independence.” “A global revolution in travel... exclusive, secure, self-reliant, sustainable enjoyment that is even reversible. Not the overbuilt ecologically insensitive development we used to build.”
“Our proprietary integration of the world's first production fully solar yachts and our is designed for allowing us to enjoy the planet's most pristine and undiscovered destinations while doing no harm to the environment,” the description of the project further reads.
