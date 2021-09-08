Sila Nanotechnologies Presents Promising Silicon Anode Technology

Battery improvements may take decades to happen. On rare occasions, we can have two on the same day. After QuantumScape said its solid-state lithium-metal platform could replace traditional anodes even in LFP (lithium iron phosphate) cells, Sila Nanotechnologies also made an important announcement. According to the battery tech company, it is already producing a silicon anode that is in a real-life product: the Whoop Strap 4.0.

