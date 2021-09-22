Sikorsky's Popular S-92 Helicopter Aces Its First Flight Using Biofuel

More on this:

1 CH-47 Chinook, the King of Pinnacle Landings, Turned 60, and There Was No Birthday Party

2 Shell Is Building One of the Largest Biofuel Plants, With CO2-Capturing Technology

3 U.S. Army Black Hawk and Apache Helicopters Put on a Big Show at Airfield, Air Trembles

4 World’s Largest Wooden Sailing Ship to Sail on Historical Route Using Biofuels

5 GM, Lockheed Martin Announce Electric, Fully Autonomous Lunar Rover