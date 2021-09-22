Sikorsky's Popular S-92 Helicopter Aces Its First Flight Using Biofuel

Lockheed Martin-owned company Sikorsky boasts of its S-92 helicopter being a standard for safety and reliability, suitable for a variety of applications, from search and rescue to Head of State missions, offshore oil transportation, and more. Now the S-92 reached a new milestone, completing its first flight using biofuel.
Using sustainable fuels is yet another advantage to be added to the list of S-92 benefits. The S-92 is used by 25 countries worldwide for various operations and the first such helicopter to fly on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) belongs to the CHC Helikopter Service of Norway. It used Synthetic Paraffinic Kerosene, which is one of the seven types of approved SAFs available right now. This type of fuel is produced from waste and residual feedstock such as used cooking oil.
This achievement is an important one in the context in which aircraft companies all over the world strive to switch to sustainable aviation fuels. Compared to traditional jet fuels, SAFs reduce lifecycle carbon emissions by up to 80 percent, as stated by Lockheed Martin.
S-92 helicopters are powered by CT7-8A engines produced by GE Aviation, which require no modifications for the aircraft to be able to use approved SAF blends, as explained by Harry Nahatis, vice president and general manager of GE Turboshaft Engine programs.
The first S-92 was delivered by Sikorsky in 2007, as a search and rescue helicopter. The chopper has a maximum take-off weight of 27,700 pounds (over 12,500 kg). In 2016, the S-92 fleet already achieved one million flight hours.
Today, Sikorsky boasts of its S-92 having more than 1.6 million flight hours so far, with almost 90 percent of these hours being dedicated to offshore oil transportation. But the helicopter, which can accommodate up to 19 passengers, can also be practical for airline missions as well as Head of State ones.
