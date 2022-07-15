Sikorsky Delivers Another Unit of Its Heavy-Lift CH-53K Helicopter to the Marines

Lockheed Martin-owned company Sikorsky announced the delivery of the seventh CH-53K King Stallion helicopter to the U.S. Marine Corps.
Sikorsky boasts of its CH-53K being the only heavy-lift helicopter to remain in production through 2032 and beyond. The recently supplied unit is the seventh altogether delivered to the fleet and the third LRIP (low-rate initial production) one, provided ahead of contract schedule. At the same time, it is the first CH-53K from the Lot 2 LRIP contract awarded by the U.S. Navy three years ago.
Speaking about the recent delivery, Sikorsky also added that it plans to deliver two more units by the end of 2022.
With its huge payload capacity, the long-range CH-53K, which is also the only sea-based helicopter in production, will provide three times the lift capability of its predecessor, according to Sikorsky. The helicopter will go to the Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
The U.S. Marine Corps will use the CH-53K to transport equipment, armored vehicles, and personnel, to support operations deep inland from a sea-based center critical in the Indo-Pacific region.
Sikorsky’s CH-53K King Stallion, which is the largest and heaviest chopper in the U.S. military, was built in the company’s high-tech factory in Connecticut, using advanced digital technology.
The CH-53K King Stallion replaces Sikorsky’s CH-53E, boasting a lift capacity that is three times larger. It can carry approximately 27,000 lb (12,247 kg) even in the harshest, most challenging conditions. Moreover, the King Stallion is more cost-effective than its predecessor, with its T408-GE-400 turboshaft engines delivering 57 percent more horsepower while using over 60 percent fewer components.
Sikorsky’s CH-53K began its initial evaluation and operational tests in 2021, and this year, the Marine Corps also gave its vote of confidence, declaring Initial Operational Capability (IOC). The aircraft has over 3,000 flight hours to date and has proved its performance in a wide range of mission scenarios and environments.
