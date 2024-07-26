Sierra Space’s Next-Gen Space Station Will Be an Absolute Beast, Passes Crucial Trial

13 photos Photo: Sierra Space (edited by autoevolution)

As NASA and its partners prepare to bid farewell to the International Space Station soon, the challenge of building the structure that replaces it has no single clear-cut solution. But rest assured, Colorado's industry titan, Sierra Space, will play a major role in the business of commercial and research space stations in the post-ISS era. In front of the awaiting public, Sierra Space has just unveiled the newest exciting advancement tied to its emerging line of expandable space station technology.