Siemens and ConnectDER Team Up To Make Home EV Charging Easier

Home charging solutions have never been easier to implement. In about 15 minutes, this brand-new solution from Siemens will save you a ton of headaches, a few thousand dollars, and will help make the switch to EV driving a whole lot easier.
Some 48 million single-family homes in the U.S. might need electric service panel upgrades if they want to switch to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle, such as driving an EV.
Unfortunately, those electric panel upgrades are neither free nor cheap. But times are changing in front of our eyes, and with new EVs popping up left and right every day, people need reliable home charging solutions without spending an arm and a leg.
Thankfully, Siemens is stepping up to solve this problem. Together with ConnectDER, they’re bringing some new home charging technology to the market – a proprietary plug-in adapter for EV chargers, to be specific.
With it, EV owners will be able to more easily and conveniently charge their vehicles by connecting chargers directly through the meter socket, which is available on every home by default – without any electric panel modifications.
According to Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER, “this technology saves homeowners thousands of dollars in electrical costs and will help make the move to electric vehicles considerably easier.”
Almost half of U.S. home panels would need to be upgraded to support a standard Level 2 charger, which is a major roadblock to EV adoption.
Given the market for home charging solutions is also expected to rise fast, reaching $16 billion in 2026, the Siemens adapter is a timely solution to help homeowners make the switch to electric driving, but without the headaches.
Designed and manufactured by ConnectDER, the adapter will be offered exclusively through Siemens, however neither company has mentioned a specific date when their new solution will be available, nor pricing. Better stay ready.
Unfortunately, those electric panel upgrades are neither free nor cheap. But times are changing in front of our eyes, and with new EVs popping up left and right every day, people need reliable home charging solutions without spending an arm and a leg.
Thankfully, Siemens is stepping up to solve this problem. Together with ConnectDER, they’re bringing some new home charging technology to the market – a proprietary plug-in adapter for EV chargers, to be specific.
With it, EV owners will be able to more easily and conveniently charge their vehicles by connecting chargers directly through the meter socket, which is available on every home by default – without any electric panel modifications.
According to Whit Fulton, CEO of ConnectDER, “this technology saves homeowners thousands of dollars in electrical costs and will help make the move to electric vehicles considerably easier.”
Almost half of U.S. home panels would need to be upgraded to support a standard Level 2 charger, which is a major roadblock to EV adoption.
Given the market for home charging solutions is also expected to rise fast, reaching $16 billion in 2026, the Siemens adapter is a timely solution to help homeowners make the switch to electric driving, but without the headaches.
Designed and manufactured by ConnectDER, the adapter will be offered exclusively through Siemens, however neither company has mentioned a specific date when their new solution will be available, nor pricing. Better stay ready.