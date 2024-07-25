Sicko: This Custom 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Looks Like Death Race Meets Empire Strikes Back

The best alternative to owning a numbers-matching, mint condition American muscle car, is owning one that’s been modified to simply look as “bad-ass” as possible. What we have here is one seriously sick Chevy Camaro, and I mean that in a good way.
Did you know that back when the original Camaro was unveiled, GM sent a telegram to automotive journalists courtesy of the ‘Society for the Eradication of Panthers’? Around 200 journalists got that message, asking them to save a specific date.
You can imagine how confused they were. Of course, the idea behind this little marketing ploy was to challenge the Ford Mustang, code-named “Panther”. Once the event got going, GM introduced a new line of car and its name – the iconic ‘Camaro’, which was also described as “a small, vicious animal that eats Mustangs.”
Speaking of small and vicious (even by 2024 standards), what we have here is one of the most hardcore custom Camaros we’ve ever seen. It’s been modified inside and out, looking like it belongs in some type of post-apocalyptic society. This car is about to get auctioned off to the highest bidder on Saturday, August 17, in Monterey, California. Let’s take a closer look, shall we?
The exterior features custom flared fenders made from steel, custom diffusers front and rear, bespoke grille intakes, Naca ducts, plus a set of Billet specialties 20x13 inch front and 20x15 inch rear wheels with Pirelli rubber and Wilwood 14-inch drilled and slotted brakes with 4-piston calipers. We can also mention the hand-fabricated stainless 3-inch exhaust system with Borla Pro XPS1 mufflers, even though this is more of a drivetrain component.
This is what I call being “fully loaded”, as far as restomods are concerned. The power windows and air conditioning are both excellent features to have in these types of vehicles.
As for what this can do in terms of performance, let’s just say this Camaro is by no means all bark and no bite.
According to the ad, this car is putting down 1,000 horsepower, and my guess is that it probably weighs around 3,300 lbs (1.5 tons). A stock 1969 Camaro weighs roughly 3,000 lbs, but that’s without flared fenders and other mods.
What an absolute beast.
Meanwhile, inside is where you’ll find a 12-point full cage with dash bar, removable door bars and a back brace, a custom headliner, custom door panels, full custom sheet metal floors, a Holley Pro dash and instrumentation, Corbeau mid-back bucket race seats, a Lokar shift handle, EZ-Life electric power windows, a Billet Specialties steering wheel, and a Vintage Air system.
Power comes from a custom built Borowski LSX V8 engine, working alongside a Whipple 2.91 supercharger, Nick Williams 102 mm fly-by-wire throttle body, custom injectors, Holly Dominator engine management, XRP Hyperlon fittings, Billet dry sump pan and pump, and a Tremec T56 Magnum 6-speed manual gearbox, among other things.
