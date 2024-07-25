Shuttle Bus Was Transformed Into a Rustic Cottage on Wheels With Storage Spaces Galore

There are a variety of base vehicles suitable for camper conversions. Vans are typically the go-to choice, but school buses have also increased in popularity. One less popular option that also works very well is a shuttle bus. Today, I'm discussing a cool shuttle bus camper that serves as a full-time home on wheels for a couple.
Shuttle buses are closer in size and construction to school buses than camper vans. But why would you choose a shuttle bus over a school bus for a camper conversion? Shuttle buses have a higher interior height, a fiberglass body construction, better looks, and easier access to the engine (unless the school bus also has a dog nose).
Climb on the roof, and you'll find four solar panels and a wooden deck. These elements instantly give away the bus's "camper DNA," so stealth camping with it isn't possible.
For storage, they devised various drawers and cabinets (including two large overhead cabinets) and a pantry right behind the driver's seat, repurposed from an old dresser. What's more, two overhead cabinets in the driver's cabin house the couple's shoes.
Walk deeper into the bus, and you'll discover the bathroom on the driver's side. It boasts a DIY composting toilet, an instant water heater housed in a cabinet, a ceiling vent fan, and a shower. Across from the bathroom, the couple created a storage area consisting of a closet and a large shelf.
Regarding heating, the couple equipped the bus with two systems: a diesel heater housed in one of the dinette benches and an electric heater that they use only when connected to shore power, as it uses too much battery juice.
