4 Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT Morphed at the Hands of MotoMax

3 Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comes Back to America, Fireball Starts at $4,399

1 The Royal Enfield Classic EV Concept Show Off Rather Achievable Electric Design

More on this:

Should You Buy a Royal Enfield - New Paint 2022 Continental GT and Interceptor 650 Models

Royal Enfield just announced the particulars of their 2022 model year Continental GT and Interceptor 650, and it appears there aren’t a lot of changes to a basic formula that’s been around for quite awhile. 11 photos



Fuel is delivered via electronic fuel injection from a tank which offers a fuel capacity of 3.6 gallons, but a fairly corpulent wet weight of 470 lbs. might prove unfortunate.



Both models offer a six-speed transmission.



For 2022, there are now five fresh



According to Royal Enfield, the latest iteration of their bikes will roll into dealer showrooms in September, at least for the US market.



It seems the real news is purely aesthetic upgrades for these “modern classics,” and the paint schemes have new monikers: single-tone paint in Canyon Red and Ventura Blue, and two new custom dual-tone colors in Downtown Drag, Sunset Strip and an updated version of the chrome variant Mark 2.



Royal Enfield says the Mark 2 Chrome INT 650 is meant to pay homage to the original Interceptor 750 and serve as a lookback moment to the “golden age” of 1960’s California motorcycle culture. The INT 650 Twin retains the single-tone Orange Crush color and a scheme they call Baker Express, a two-tone option Enfield says has been extremely popular.



The 2022



Royal Enfield says they’ll continue to focus on growing the “middleweight segment” for motorcycles with what they say are “affordable, approachable and accessible products ideal for motorcyclists from beginner-level to seasoned riders.”



The 2022 models in INT 650 in Standard colors will be priced at $5,999 and set you back $6,199 for the two-tone versions. The chrome variant Mark 2 models start at $6,699. T



The Continental GT 650 model in standard single colors will be available at $6,199, and the custom two-tone versions are $6,499. The chrome variant of the Continental GT 650, “Mister Clean,” is available starting at $6,999. The Continental GT and INT650 models feature a 648cc engine which puts out 47 horsepower at 7150 RPM and offers a maximum of 52 Nm torque at 5250 RPM, the secret of the new engine. That’s fairly modest, but Royal Enfield says the difference is that “the power is delivered seamlessly throughout the rev range” and that 80% of the torque is available to the rider as low as 2500 rpm.Fuel is delivered via electronic fuel injection from a tank which offers a fuel capacity of 3.6 gallons, but a fairly corpulent wet weight of 470 lbs. might prove unfortunate.Both models offer a six-speed transmission.For 2022, there are now five fresh paint schemes available for each model and you can also now get blacked-out fork gaiters, rims and fenders as well.According to Royal Enfield, the latest iteration of their bikes will roll into dealer showrooms in September, at least for the US market.It seems the real news is purely aesthetic upgrades for these “modern classics,” and the paint schemes have new monikers: single-tone paint in Canyon Red and Ventura Blue, and two new custom dual-tone colors in Downtown Drag, Sunset Strip and an updated version of the chrome variant Mark 2.Royal Enfield says the Mark 2 Chrome INT 650 is meant to pay homage to the original Interceptor 750 and serve as a lookback moment to the “golden age” of 1960’s California motorcycle culture. The INT 650 Twin retains the single-tone Orange Crush color and a scheme they call Baker Express, a two-tone option Enfield says has been extremely popular.The 2022 Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 café racer now offers five new colors. The company says these schemes find inspiration in the Continental GT of the 1960’s with Rocker Red Standard. They also introduced the GT in a British Racing Green Standard color.Royal Enfield says they’ll continue to focus on growing the “middleweight segment” for motorcycles with what they say are “affordable, approachable and accessible products ideal for motorcyclists from beginner-level to seasoned riders.”The 2022 models in INT 650 in Standard colors will be priced at $5,999 and set you back $6,199 for the two-tone versions. The chrome variant Mark 2 models start at $6,699. TThe Continental GT 650 model in standard single colors will be available at $6,199, and the custom two-tone versions are $6,499. The chrome variant of the Continental GT 650, “Mister Clean,” is available starting at $6,999.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.