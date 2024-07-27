Should the Sexy Cadillac Sollei Concept Spawn a Production Version?

We've always said America's car world needs more traditional models, especially after the demise of certain mid-size sedans (and not only) and the crossover boom that has made several companies focus solely on high-riders.
However, in a world infested by crossovers and SUVs, often with an electric twist, one particular brand-new model stands out: the Cadillac Sollei. Unfortunately, it's nothing more than a concept following in the footsteps of the equally exciting Ciel, Elmiraj, and Sixteen studies.
It has an immediately visible connection to the Cadillac Celestiq, as the all-new Sollei Concept builds on it. It has a sexy profile, a familiar front fascia with intricate lighting signature and an imposing grille, minimalistic taillights, a metallic fabric roof, and a Manila Cream paint finish that the company first used on vehicles in the late '50s.
Caddy's special touches continue on the inside, where it's ultra-luxurious and modern. A pillar-to-pillar screen sits at the top of the dashboard. It has another display further down, a two-spoke multi-function steering wheel, discreet air vents, wood trim, and metallic accents. Fine Nappa leather is on deck, and the Sollei is the brand's first product to feature a bio-based material named Fine Mycelium.
The Cadillac Sollei also benefits from a unique multi-zone ambient lighting system with 126 colors to choose from and can easily rival any Rolls-Royce, especially since the Goodwood company does not have an open-top luxury grand tourer in its lineup anymore after the demise of the Dawn (together with the Wraith coupe). It certainly has all the gizmos required from such a ride, including a small fridge located between the rear seats with special tumblers and a custom decanter.
As you can imagine, it's not only the powertrain that has remained unmentioned but also any hints towards a production version. Our guess is that Caddy is probably open to the idea of launching a limited number of Solleis, and they're now simply testing the waters with such a model. After all, an ultra-pricey open-top luxury grand tourer would probably not sell like hotcakes, and Cadillac needs to make sure that it is viable. And what better way to do that than by presenting a study that looks ready to hit the assembly line?
Cadillac remains one of the few American car manufacturers committed to the traditional passenger car game. Its portfolio does not only include crossovers and SUVs, like the XT4, XT5, XT6, Lyriq, Optiq, Escalade, and Escalade IQ, but also the CT4 and CT5 sedans, including their hot V-Series versions, and the Celestiq. Thus, a production version of the Sollei would not feel alone in the car marque's family, as it would breathe the same air as other low-slung models, including the Celestiq on which it is built.
The Cadillac Allante had V8 power, automatic transmissions, and a body designed by Pininfarina. The XLR is considered its indirect successor, so a brand-new open-top Caddy can trace its roots to these two models. The only thing it needs is the public's support and several deep-pocketed enthusiasts expressing their interest and telling Caddy that the Sollei needs to happen.
Such a vehicle would be a breath of fresh air in America's car world, and we reckon it might steal some sales from other luxury cars in overseas markets, like Europe, Australia, the Middle East, and some parts of Asia. Keep in mind that it would also be eye-watering expensive, as there is no such thing as an affordable luxury car. Unless we're talking about older models whose production ended many years ago and which are usually bottomless money pits when it comes to maintenance.
So, if you had the opportunity to sit down with one of Cadillac's execs, would you tell them to put the sexy Sollei Concept into production?
Even though GM's premium car marque has shown the Sollei from multiple angles and has mentioned some of its strong points, it did not say anything about the firepower. However, we suspect it might use the same powertrain as the Celestiq. The latter features a bi-motor setup with all-wheel drive and enjoys around 600 horsepower (609 ps/448 kW) and 640 pound-foot (868 Nm) of torque. It has a 300-mile (483-km) or so driving range and can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds.
Lately, we have been covering hypothetical revivals of traditional land yachts, and the Cadillac Sollei also fell victim to the pixel-manipulating game. The CGI portrayed it with a few tweaks here and there, a new exterior color, fresh wheels, and a different interior hue, and the rendering artist named it the Allante. You know, like Cadillac's two-seat premium model from 1986 to 1993. It is estimated that almost 21,500 copies of this model were assembled during this time, and it's unknown how many of them have withstood the test of time.
