Should the Apple Car Even Go Down Tesla's EV Sports Car Route Across Fantasy Realm?

Would you like to know which are two of the oldest known automobile projects yet to see the light of day in showrooms and across dealerships? Yep, there is no need to look any further than Apple's Car or Tesla's Roadster, for that matter.
Take a look at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas, and you will easily see that electronics are everywhere these days. And the most poignant aspect of this life-changing technology is currently embedded in the small slabs of metal, glass, and plastics (plus some circuits, cameras, batteries, etc.) we know as 'smartphones.' They are not synonymous with iPhones, even though Apple showed the proper way forward with their original device before Android was an even bigger thing.
As such, are we surprised that some companies think that the automotive industry could help build the next generation of even better smartphones? Or the fact that some electronics giants believe they, in turn, could make our next automobile in their name? The examples are far and wide-ranging, from Chinese giants like Xiaomi to PlayStation-famous Sony and from Samsung's batteries for EVs to the long-rumored and never-fulfilled Apple car project.
Frankly, if we are not mistaken (too much), the first thoughts of such an endeavor are almost a decade old, as Apple went on an automotive-related hiring spree as far back as late 2014. Since then, numerous rumors have swirled around the mill – but to no avail; there is still no (electric and/or autonomous) Apple car in sight. That makes almost anyone easily liken them to another famous overdue company – Elon Musk's Tesla Inc.
Over there, you can even take your pick – do you want to talk about the (in)famous Cybertruck electric full-size pickup truck that was presented in November 2019? Still, it is yet to start even limited production almost four years later. Or do you want to discuss the second-generation Tesla Roadster shown even earlier, during the November 2017 launch of the Tesla Semi truck? Yep, the latter has not seen a singular client delivery ever since, either!
Anyway, all these are real-world issues. Across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, things are a bit simpler and only depend on the virtual artist's desires. For example, Ren Zida, a senior designer at Mercedes-Benz China and pixel master (aka zida_ren on social media), has imagined the looks of two coupes - an Apple Car and a Tesla EV sports car - with some additional help from AI tools like Midjourney and Adobe Photoshop's latest artificial intelligence features.
And the results are pretty intriguing, indeed, if you want our two cents on the matter. Far to say they are perfect, as always, but they also sure look just about ready to duke it out with each other to stand out in any tech-savvy crowd at the local car gathering, the shopping mall, or perhaps even the quarter-mile dragstrip. So, which is your favorite CGI project, and why?
As such, are we surprised that some companies think that the automotive industry could help build the next generation of even better smartphones? Or the fact that some electronics giants believe they, in turn, could make our next automobile in their name? The examples are far and wide-ranging, from Chinese giants like Xiaomi to PlayStation-famous Sony and from Samsung's batteries for EVs to the long-rumored and never-fulfilled Apple car project.
Frankly, if we are not mistaken (too much), the first thoughts of such an endeavor are almost a decade old, as Apple went on an automotive-related hiring spree as far back as late 2014. Since then, numerous rumors have swirled around the mill – but to no avail; there is still no (electric and/or autonomous) Apple car in sight. That makes almost anyone easily liken them to another famous overdue company – Elon Musk's Tesla Inc.
Over there, you can even take your pick – do you want to talk about the (in)famous Cybertruck electric full-size pickup truck that was presented in November 2019? Still, it is yet to start even limited production almost four years later. Or do you want to discuss the second-generation Tesla Roadster shown even earlier, during the November 2017 launch of the Tesla Semi truck? Yep, the latter has not seen a singular client delivery ever since, either!
Anyway, all these are real-world issues. Across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, things are a bit simpler and only depend on the virtual artist's desires. For example, Ren Zida, a senior designer at Mercedes-Benz China and pixel master (aka zida_ren on social media), has imagined the looks of two coupes - an Apple Car and a Tesla EV sports car - with some additional help from AI tools like Midjourney and Adobe Photoshop's latest artificial intelligence features.
And the results are pretty intriguing, indeed, if you want our two cents on the matter. Far to say they are perfect, as always, but they also sure look just about ready to duke it out with each other to stand out in any tech-savvy crowd at the local car gathering, the shopping mall, or perhaps even the quarter-mile dragstrip. So, which is your favorite CGI project, and why?