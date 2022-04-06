Shoe Box ‘63 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Blue and Carbon Ready for New Pro Touring Life

Spanish-speaking people used to make fun of the vintage Chevrolet Chevy II/Nova models and fans calling the first two generations “shoeboxes” certainly did not help its cause. However, the classic car market has seen a lot of bonker transformations and started knowing better.
Chevy Novas that can shame a contemporary muscle car both during show and drag or track racing events have become the norm, rather than an exception as of late. And it is all thanks to the surge of interest for the restomod and Pro Touring car cultures, frankly. Do note that even though cars belonging to these niches might look almost the same, they are slightly different.
In a nutshell, a restomod (a portmanteau of “restored” and “modified”) is usually a combination of two parts restoration and one-part modern customizations, while Pro Touring is the other way around. Naturally, there is always a fair bit of leeway in between, so do not take this as the law. Or, perhaps, it would be easier to have an example at hand.
Luckily, Emmanuel Brito, a virtual artist better known as personalizatuauto on social media, is one of the best sources of virtual Chevy Nova inspiration around. Even better, some of his works are of the cool rendering-to-reality variety, so you can even rejoice at the thought that many of his spectacular visions will one day become real-world beasts. Such is the case with this light blue ‘63 Chevy Nova that – at least from the outside – has all the makings of a great restomod.
However, the Los Angeles, California based owner Chris Jover (aka f32_jover, also the proud driver of a Khaki Green BMW 435i daily) recently decided that while his first-generation Nova SS is a seemingly never-ending work in progress he might as well jump to the next level and seek a Pro Touring way of life for his classic pride and joy.
Soon, the Chevy will be looking like a car enjoying a much darker shade of blue, filling up with many more carbon fiber parts (not just the hood) and sporting a few dead giveaways that something is amiss. Like this Nova’s new LED headlight rings, LED taillights, Brembo brake package, a slightly lowered stance, and contrasting black aftermarket wheels. Sadly, the one thing we do not know is what lurks under the bulging hood.
