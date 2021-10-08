Shocking Tesla Cam Footage Shows Crazed Road Rager Attack Model X With His Old Galant

A display of road rage in Auckland, New Zealand, ended up with a crash and with the attacker being handcuffed by the police right on the highway.
This time, when it happened, we got a front-row ticket courtesy of Tesla’s road monitoring camera system. Boy, did it capture some spicy police evidence!
The Tesla driver in question is Geoff Gardiner of Auckland, New Zealand. He was in his grey Model X SUV when he used the right passing lane to casually overtake a slower driving Mitsubishi Galant. It was apparently a maneuver that infuriated the Mitsubishi driver, who started chasing the Model X, endangering himself and other traffic participants.
The Mitsubishi driver spent the next three miles tailgating the Model X and harassing Geoff Gardiner, getting dangerously close to a collision at multiple points. He even blocked the way for the Tesla, ready to jump out of his car and attack the other driver. Gardiner floored his electric car to get away but was eventually stopped by upcoming traffic, giving his attacker time to catch up with him.
The attacker would ultimately try sideswiping Gardiner’s Tesla in a maneuver that ultimately wiped out his own car as well as Gardiner’s. The Mitsubishi driver exited the vehicle and spent minutes banging and pawing at the Tesla’s door, daring Gardiner to come out and fight.
Amazingly, he even stood directly in front of a Hyundai, assuming the female driver would be a witness that would testify that the Tesla driver actually crashed into him. The man did this for an extended period of time before the police arrived and brought him into custody. Police suspect the man was under the influence of powerful intoxicants.
Over $45,000 worth of damage was done to Gardiner’s Model X. His insurance policy covered everything, but sources claim it took him three months to get his car back from Tesla’s bodyshop. Tesla’s camera system may not be impeccable when it comes to autonomous driving, but it most certainly makes for video evidence that’d make any prosecutor get all hot and sweaty.
