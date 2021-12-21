Shocking Footage Shows What Happens When Tesla Autopilot Fails

Sometimes, it is not enough to warn people that trusting a technology that is not yet mature enough, as if it was already finished, is a risky deal. Multiple safety and autonomous driving tech specialists have been trying to warn customers and authorities that Autopilot and FSD should not be tested on public roads. If this video does not show them why, nothing will.
The footage was shared on Twitter by the whitehat hacker GreenTheOnly, who already helped me in multiple investigations about Tesla. In this case, he said he got the video “in the mail” and that it was “pretty worrying.” He probably meant that he received HW 2.5 by mail for his studies and that the video was there.
The crash happened in June 2021. GreenTheOnly did not disclose where, but he shared a picture of the crashed car. It was probably taken at an auction parking lot. The Autopilot computer it had also contained the footage of a previous crash. It happened in 2019 and was much lighter compared to the last one. GreenTheOnly also shared it on Twitter.
The Model 3 ran a stop sign and suddenly accelerated, hitting a car coming from the right. Although some may think it was on Autopilot, it does not seem to be the case. First of all, because Autopilot was designed to work on highways. Secondly, because the sudden acceleration appears to be a reaction from the driver to avoid traffic coming from the left. In a rush, they seem to have totally missed the car on the right.
In the last crash this Model 3 probably ever had, a wrecked truck was sitting in the middle of the highway, but it was visible in the video. The Tesla had Navigate on Autopilot activated and with a set speed of 75 mph. As GreenTheOnly stressed, there’s “no braking, no warnings of any kind.”
At this point, we just hope that everyone involved with this crash was not seriously hurt. We also hope that the Tesla driver improved their driving skill or at least learned to pay attention to the road ahead. Without self-driving cars available and apparently still a long way from them, nothing saves more lives than driving carefully.
Got a pretty worrying #TeslaCrashFootage in the mail.— green (@greentheonly) December 21, 2021
This is on AP (NoA, really), 75 mph into a truck, no braking, no warnings of any kind.
The firmware is 2021.4.18.2, accident in June 2021.
radar-equipped car (but hw2.5 of course) pic.twitter.com/Ka0PEvxMez
Interesting that this same car also got into another accident in 2019 and the footage is still there. Not as extreme as the final one of course. pic.twitter.com/A5c26frV0k— green (@greentheonly) December 21, 2021