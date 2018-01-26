Shmee150 Delivers Lamborghini Urus Walkaround, Will He Buy One?

Until the Lamborghini Urus lands in the hands of the media, we'll have to settle for walkaround videos in our journey to become familiar with the Sant'Agata Bolognese's new-age SUV.

And the latest stunt of the sort comes from Shmee150, who has recently gotten up close and personal with the 650 hpThe vlogger's clip, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, allows you to zoom in on the exterior and interior bits of the Raging Bull. of course, with the YouTuber constantly shuffling the machines in his collection, we can't help but wonder whether he'll grab an Urus once he receives some seat time later this year.Nevertheless, while we're expecting the Urus to set a new standard for crossovers, there are two concerns regarding the thing.There's one particular aspect that sits at the top of our curiosity list when it comes to the Urus and this has to do with the handling.Since Lamborghini introduced a rather conservative behavior for the Huracan (read: the supercar is more prone to understeer compared to the Gallardo ), here's to hoping the Urus doesn't follow this trend.Sure, there are no less than six driving modes, but the said Huracan matter, which has been addressed via a model year update and ultimately with the help of the Performante, means we'll have to wait for the driving experience before getting an answer.We must also mention the design part - while the Lamborghini pen wielders have done a brilliant job at mixing the traditional Sant'Agata Bolognese cues with the lines of an SUV, the fact that the upcoming Audi Q8 appears to borrow quite a few styling cues from the Urus is worrying.This piece of footage was captured during the London introduction of the Urus. Alas, as we've shown you earlier today, the Lambo SUV also met the British capital by accident - to be more precise, a delivery driver curbed a wheel on one of the presentation cars, with the resulting footage being quite painful to experience, especially due to the soundtrack.