autoevolution
 

Shmee150 Delivers Lamborghini Urus Walkaround, Will He Buy One?

26 Jan 2018, 15:12 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Until the Lamborghini Urus lands in the hands of the media, we'll have to settle for walkaround videos in our journey to become familiar with the Sant'Agata Bolognese's new-age SUV.
4 photos
Shmee150 Lamborghini Urus WalkaroundShmee150 Lamborghini Urus WalkaroundShmee150 Lamborghini Urus Walkaround
And the latest stunt of the sort comes from Shmee150, who has recently gotten up close and personal with the 650 hp SUV.

The vlogger's clip, which you'll find at the bottom of the page, allows you to zoom in on the exterior and interior bits of the Raging Bull. of course, with the YouTuber constantly shuffling the machines in his collection, we can't help but wonder whether he'll grab an Urus once he receives some seat time later this year.

Nevertheless, while we're expecting the Urus to set a new standard for crossovers, there are two concerns regarding the thing.

There's one particular aspect that sits at the top of our curiosity list when it comes to the Urus and this has to do with the handling.

Since Lamborghini introduced a rather conservative behavior for the Huracan (read: the supercar is more prone to understeer compared to the Gallardo), here's to hoping the Urus doesn't follow this trend.

Sure, there are no less than six driving modes, but the said Huracan matter, which has been addressed via a model year update and ultimately with the help of the Performante, means we'll have to wait for the driving experience before getting an answer.

We must also mention the design part - while the Lamborghini pen wielders have done a brilliant job at mixing the traditional Sant'Agata Bolognese cues with the lines of an SUV, the fact that the upcoming Audi Q8 appears to borrow quite a few styling cues from the Urus is worrying.

This piece of footage was captured during the London introduction of the Urus. Alas, as we've shown you earlier today, the Lambo SUV also met the British capital by accident - to be more precise, a delivery driver curbed a wheel on one of the presentation cars, with the resulting footage being quite painful to experience, especially due to the soundtrack.


Lamborghini Urus Lamborghini Shmee150 SUV luxury
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who's Your Number One? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
LAMBORGHINI models:
LAMBORGHINI UrusLAMBORGHINI Urus Medium SUVLAMBORGHINI Aventador S RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador S Roadster ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan PerformanteLAMBORGHINI Huracan Performante ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 Spyder (RWD) ExoticLAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD)LAMBORGHINI Huracan LP 580-2 (RWD) ExoticAll LAMBORGHINI models  