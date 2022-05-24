Shiny 1965 Shelby Cobra Roaster with Hand-Crafted Aluminum Body Put on the Auction Block

Collectors, get ready to empty your pockets if you are looking to enlarge your rare car collections! This 1965 Shelby Cobra CSX4000 Series roadster is set to go under the hammer in Tusla next month.
The car is a 1965 model and is as rare as hen’s teeth. It is actually part of the CSX4000 series that was made in the early 2000s to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Shelby company.
A tribute to the original car, this Cobra is number 29 of 40 ever made, and only one of five to feature stunning hand-crafted, polished aluminum body.
The exterior is what makes the two-seater stand out from the crowd. The aluminum panels highlight the curvaceous design of the sporty car, adorned with brushed stripes down the middle. The classic look is made complete by the chrome roll hoop and side exiting exhausts, as well as the 15-inch Trigo wheels and vintage Goodyear Eagle Billboard racing tires.
The interior, on the other hand, is rather simple and minimalist. The car comes with sleek black leather upholstery, plexiglass sun visors and wind wings, as well as wood-rimmed steering wheel and a Carroll Shelby–signed glovebox.
Power comes from an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE Stroker V8 engine that gives the Cobra 535 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. Other technical specs include the four-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels, which is paired with two Holley four-barrel carburetors, 4-inch DOM tube chassis, a four-wheel Baer disc brake system, as well as a Shelby/Dana 44 rear differential.
Mecum Auctions will have the sporty two-seater up for auction from June 9 to 11. Though there is no pricing estimates listed on the auction’s website, know that a similar model was auctioned for $205,000 in 2020, so expect this one to fetch a similar amount.
A tribute to the original car, this Cobra is number 29 of 40 ever made, and only one of five to feature stunning hand-crafted, polished aluminum body.
The exterior is what makes the two-seater stand out from the crowd. The aluminum panels highlight the curvaceous design of the sporty car, adorned with brushed stripes down the middle. The classic look is made complete by the chrome roll hoop and side exiting exhausts, as well as the 15-inch Trigo wheels and vintage Goodyear Eagle Billboard racing tires.
The interior, on the other hand, is rather simple and minimalist. The car comes with sleek black leather upholstery, plexiglass sun visors and wind wings, as well as wood-rimmed steering wheel and a Carroll Shelby–signed glovebox.
Power comes from an all-aluminum Shelby 427 FE Stroker V8 engine that gives the Cobra 535 hp and 545 lb-ft of torque. Other technical specs include the four-speed manual transmission driving the rear wheels, which is paired with two Holley four-barrel carburetors, 4-inch DOM tube chassis, a four-wheel Baer disc brake system, as well as a Shelby/Dana 44 rear differential.
Mecum Auctions will have the sporty two-seater up for auction from June 9 to 11. Though there is no pricing estimates listed on the auction’s website, know that a similar model was auctioned for $205,000 in 2020, so expect this one to fetch a similar amount.