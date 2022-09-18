Shelter by Cinch Aims to Reinvent the Basic Tent as the Indispensable Outdoor Accessory

This time, it’s mission successful, thanks to the team behind Cinch Outdoors. The ever-versatile tarp is being reimagined as the Shelter, a hybrid tarp that offers protection from the elements and a large surface, but can pack neatly into a canvas handbag. As such, it’s the perfect outdoor partner, whether it’s on off-road expeditions, at beach parties or even for backyard family gatherings. In short, it’s the perfect outdoor accessory that you didn’t even know you needed – until now.
The Shelter is being described as the world’s smartest tent, because it takes the basic tarp and makes it more convenient than ever, by taking the “coolest elements of pro tarp setups and mold[ing] them into one awesome, easy-to-use package for everyone to enjoy.”
As Cinch Outdoors says, the camping tarp is “one of the most versatile pieces of camping equipment known to man but is only ever used by outdoor survival nuts.” The Shelter will change that, because now it’s easier than ever to deploy and take down, more stable, and offers improved protection, whether it’s from wind, rain or the rays of the sun.
regardless of terrain and, just as importantly, regardless of the weather conditions. The canvas is waterproof with heat-sealed seams, and sculpted in such a way as to protect those inside without compromise to the airflow.
Setting it up is easy: according to the company, it takes only one person to set the Shelter up in a matter of minutes, and it comes with everything they need, from poles to securing straps, and even a toolkit. Unlike with your regular tarp, you no longer have to secure it to trees, and deal with all the downsides of that. Taking it down is even easier and more time-efficient.
The Shelter is made of thick, waterproof canvas, while the poles are Grade A steel, and a flexible shock-cord pole that forms the arched main entrance is made of fiberglass. Once the fun has been had and it’s time to go back home, the Shelter comes apart quickly – and neatly tucks into a handbag no bigger than your gym bag, weighing 7 kg (15.5 pounds), and 60 cm (25 inches) long and 20 cm (8 inches) tall.
Cinch Outdoors, which makes the Shelter, was founded by lifelong camper Jake Jackson, in a bid to “find the perfect tent for festivals and wilderness weekends led him to take matters into his own hands.” That was several years ago, and since then, Cinch counts on three successful crowdfunding campaigns, not including the one for the Shelter.
The Shelter is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, where early pledgers can get it at a discount of up to 40% from the MRSP of $399. Cinch will deliver it worldwide for as little as $30 (in most territories), with a January-February 2023 timeframe.
Once the campaign closes, Cinch plans to offer a series of add-ons for the Shelter, which will take it one step further towards being a proper outdoor shelter. They include camping lanters, a Shelter inner tent, a bamboo furniture set, a Shelter carpet, a beach kit, and a groundsheet. Maybe they can’t reinvent the wheel, but Cinch is definitely serious about reinventing the camping tarp.
The Shelter is being described as the world’s smartest tent, because it takes the basic tarp and makes it more convenient than ever, by taking the “coolest elements of pro tarp setups and mold[ing] them into one awesome, easy-to-use package for everyone to enjoy.”
As Cinch Outdoors says, the camping tarp is “one of the most versatile pieces of camping equipment known to man but is only ever used by outdoor survival nuts.” The Shelter will change that, because now it’s easier than ever to deploy and take down, more stable, and offers improved protection, whether it’s from wind, rain or the rays of the sun.
regardless of terrain and, just as importantly, regardless of the weather conditions. The canvas is waterproof with heat-sealed seams, and sculpted in such a way as to protect those inside without compromise to the airflow.
Setting it up is easy: according to the company, it takes only one person to set the Shelter up in a matter of minutes, and it comes with everything they need, from poles to securing straps, and even a toolkit. Unlike with your regular tarp, you no longer have to secure it to trees, and deal with all the downsides of that. Taking it down is even easier and more time-efficient.
The Shelter is made of thick, waterproof canvas, while the poles are Grade A steel, and a flexible shock-cord pole that forms the arched main entrance is made of fiberglass. Once the fun has been had and it’s time to go back home, the Shelter comes apart quickly – and neatly tucks into a handbag no bigger than your gym bag, weighing 7 kg (15.5 pounds), and 60 cm (25 inches) long and 20 cm (8 inches) tall.
Cinch Outdoors, which makes the Shelter, was founded by lifelong camper Jake Jackson, in a bid to “find the perfect tent for festivals and wilderness weekends led him to take matters into his own hands.” That was several years ago, and since then, Cinch counts on three successful crowdfunding campaigns, not including the one for the Shelter.
The Shelter is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo, where early pledgers can get it at a discount of up to 40% from the MRSP of $399. Cinch will deliver it worldwide for as little as $30 (in most territories), with a January-February 2023 timeframe.
Once the campaign closes, Cinch plans to offer a series of add-ons for the Shelter, which will take it one step further towards being a proper outdoor shelter. They include camping lanters, a Shelter inner tent, a bamboo furniture set, a Shelter carpet, a beach kit, and a groundsheet. Maybe they can’t reinvent the wheel, but Cinch is definitely serious about reinventing the camping tarp.