Shelter by Cinch Aims to Reinvent the Basic Tent as the Indispensable Outdoor Accessory

Deployed, the Shelter measures 200 cm (78 inches) in height, and has a base of 380 cm (150 inches), and a width of 285 cm (112 inches). As such, it creates the perfectly-sized surface to host a small party of friends or family, regardless of terrain and, just as importantly, regardless of the weather conditions. The canvas is waterproof with heat-sealed seams, and sculpted in such a way as to protect those inside without compromise to the airflow.Setting it up is easy: according to the company, it takes only one person to set the Shelter up in a matter of minutes, and it comes with everything they need, from poles to securing straps, and even a toolkit. Unlike with your regular tarp, you no longer have to secure it to trees, and deal with all the downsides of that. Taking it down is even easier and more time-efficient.The Shelter is made of thick, waterproof canvas, while the poles are Grade A steel, and a flexible shock-cord pole that forms the arched main entrance is made of fiberglass. Once the fun has been had and it’s time to go back home, the Shelter comes apart quickly – and neatly tucks into a handbag no bigger than your gym bag, weighing 7 kg (15.5 pounds), and 60 cm (25 inches) long and 20 cm (8 inches) tall.Cinch Outdoors, which makes the Shelter, was founded by lifelong camper Jake Jackson, in a bid to “find the perfect tent for festivals and wilderness weekends led him to take matters into his own hands.” That was several years ago, and since then, Cinch counts on three successful crowdfunding campaigns, not including the one for the Shelter.“Jake’s vision was simple: camping should be fun, easy & affordable, not suck away your time, money, and sanity,” Cinch says. That still holds true for the Shelter: the most basic gear for outdoor adventures, but made even better.The Shelter is now crowdfunding on IndieGoGo , where early pledgers can get it at a discount of up to 40% from the MRSP of $399. Cinch will deliver it worldwide for as little as $30 (in most territories), with a January-February 2023 timeframe.Once the campaign closes, Cinch plans to offer a series of add-ons for the Shelter, which will take it one step further towards being a proper outdoor shelter . They include camping lanters, a Shelter inner tent, a bamboo furniture set, a Shelter carpet, a beach kit, and a groundsheet. Maybe they can’t reinvent the wheel, but Cinch is definitely serious about reinventing the camping tarp.