Shelby Cobra DTM Is a Time Attack Master

Coming from digital artist Abimelec Arellano, whose work we often feature , this digital piece showcased via the first Instagram post below is here to prepare the world for a project being built by Professional Awesome Racing.We're talking about an Indiana-based team whose resume includes one of the fastest time attack Evos in the country (STI fans need not worry, the crew also has aero bits for the Subbie, among others).In fact, here's a recent update the specialist delivered on the project, which is shown in the second Insta post below: "The Cobra has been in the stable for a long time and deserves some love. We want to take this old school body and improve its aerodynamics to a high level without losing its soul,"The list of changes, which hasn't been fully released yet, includes hardware such as mandatory safety equipment and modern running gear, among others.As for the aero bits seen in this rendering, they were inspired from German touring car series DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters). Sure, the styling mix delivers the feeling mentioned in the intro. But wasn't the original Shelby Cobra a marriage between a Texan velocity daredevil's V8 ambitions and a British roadster?Keep in mind that the said crew is asking aficionados across the web to select their favorite color for the project and you can choose from the versions showcased in the Instagram post below. Heck, if you feel a particular shade that's not included has to land on this stopwatch beater, just shoot.