Shelby Cobra DTM Is a Time Attack Master

View this post on Instagram

@professionalawesomeracing is building this incredible DTM inspired Shelby Cobra (quite a combo, huh?). The modifications are pretty evident and are totally aero focused, but of course we want to keep the iconic Cobra shape. What do you think? We would like to hear what you think about the color options! . . . . . . . . #shelby #cobra #ac #ace #ford #v8 #custom #aero #track #dtm #trackcar #roadster #aerodynamics #custom #colors #3d #rendering

A post shared by Abimelec Arellano (@abimelecdesign) on Sep 15, 2020 at 7:31am PDT