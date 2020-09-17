Shelby Cobra DTM Is a Time Attack Master

We're talking about an Indiana-based team whose resume includes one of the fastest time attack Evos in the country (STI fans need not worry, the crew also has aero bits for the Subbie, among others).
In fact, here's a recent update the specialist delivered on the project, which is shown in the second Insta post below: "The Cobra has been in the stable for a long time and deserves some love. We want to take this old school body and improve its aerodynamics to a high level without losing its soul,"
The list of changes, which hasn't been fully released yet, includes hardware such as mandatory safety equipment and modern running gear, among others.
As for the aero bits seen in this rendering, they were inspired from German touring car series DTM (Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters). Sure, the styling mix delivers the feeling mentioned in the intro. But wasn't the original Shelby Cobra a marriage between a Texan velocity daredevil's V8 ambitions and a British roadster?
Keep in mind that the said crew is asking aficionados across the web to select their favorite color for the project and you can choose from the versions showcased in the Instagram post below. Heck, if you feel a particular shade that's not included has to land on this stopwatch beater, just shoot.
@professionalawesomeracing is building this incredible DTM inspired Shelby Cobra (quite a combo, huh?). The modifications are pretty evident and are totally aero focused, but of course we want to keep the iconic Cobra shape. What do you think? We would like to hear what you think about the color options! . . . . . . . . #shelby #cobra #ac #ace #ford #v8 #custom #aero #track #dtm #trackcar #roadster #aerodynamics #custom #colors #3d #rendering
The Cobra has been in the stable for a long time and deserves some love. We want to take this old school body and improve it's aerodynamics to a high level without losing it's soul. This is an early rendering, but it looks amazing. We will be adding some standard safety features as well as some modern equipment for the running gear. Details on that excitement soon. The question is, what color do you love, and what should we name this project. If we pick your name for the project, we will send you a couple of shirts. Let us know in the comments. Thank you to @abimelecdesign for the renderings. #racewinrepeat #racecar #racecarthings #professionalawesome #professionalawesomeracing #ffrcobra #ffrroadster #cobra #cobrasonly #shelbycobra