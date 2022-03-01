Shelby Cobra 427 Gets Into Digitally Yellow Big Bird Mode, Rides JDM-Style Low

From classic, unrestored Shelby Cobra FIA Roadster time capsules to full carbon fiber supercharged recreations, everything goes in the AC/Shelby Cobra world. Even crazy-yellow virtual heroes.
Born out of Caroll Shelby’s desire to stuff a humongous American V8 under the hood of the nimble, British-born AC Ace, the legendary Shelby Cobra has seen an innumerable amount of versions. Both officially and off the record.
Alas, people still find enough ideas to stand out in any Shelby Cobra crowd, whether through vintage gems or incredibly powerful reinventions. Naturally, automotive virtual artists have also willingly joined the mod craze with their CGI visions.
And just like in the real world, anything goes. From timeless Cobra 427 apparitions riding on apparently modern acrylic, transparent wheels to “2022” incarnations that quickly took the Mustang GT500 for a stroll down the virtual memory lane.
Now, Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, highlights his take on the classic Americana sports car. Complete with an equally traditional JDM twist. Not much has changed because icons need to be treated with respect. But the “Big Bird Mode” yellow paintjob is certainly less than subtle.
Just like the lowered stance, or the fact this Shelby Cobra 427 rides on a set of ultra-deep-dish “rebarelled DNZ Wheels Groza.” One interesting thing of note is the 427ci V8-powered open-top roadster seemingly has a two-tone approach to the aftermarket wheels. On one side it looks like the Cobra has a set of contrasting, black Groza wheels.
Meanwhile, on the other side of the car, the aftermarket DNZ wheels have a non-matching bronze treatment. Unfortunately, without any hint in the description, it is anyone’s guess if the change was intentional. Or, perhaps, this was just a CGI mishap on behalf of the busy pixel master that is also the Head Designer of the outrageously cool West Coast Customs...
