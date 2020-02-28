Shelby 289 FIA Cobra Roadster Comes with Ken Miles Wrench-Cracked Windshield

If you are a car lover, then most definitely you didn’t miss the Ford v Ferrari movie. The flick, telling the epic story of how the Blue Oval came to beat the Prancing Horse at Le Mans, is a delight for car enthusiasts, as it shows all the exciting events and people that have shaped the American car industry.
Those who have seen it definitely remember how in the first few minutes a frustrated Ken Miles (Christian Bale), threw a wrench at the windshield of a slabside 1963 Cobra, cracking it. And now comes a chance at owning exactly that: a Cobra with a cracked windshield, and a Carroll Shelby engraved wrench to go with it.
These two items can be had together with a brand new car developed by Shelby American, Shelby Legendary Cars, and Superformance. The car, official called 2020 Shelby 289 FIA Cobra roadster, is the first in a series of 100 builds that will be celebrating Shelbys in films.
That’s right, the company is building cars to honor those that have appeared in movies since times immemorial. Included in a run called Cinema Series, each of these special Shelby’s will bring something unique. In the case of this first one, that means the cracked windshield (which for obvious reasons is offered as a spare one, and not installed on the car) and the wrench.
This new car is no ordinary Cobra in other respects either. It is powered by a 298 ci engine (4.8-liters, increased to 331ci/5.4-liters thanks to a stroker crank) linked to a 5-speed manual transmission, and developing 450 hp.
“While the people in the movie certainly draw a lot of attention, it’s the cars of that era that everyone dreamed of driving,” said in a statement Aaron Shelby, one of the company’s board members.
“That’s why Shelby American partnered with Superformance for a limited run of special Cinema Series vehicles. Getting behind the wheel of one of these cars celebrates the story of everyone who made America a winner as part of that team.”
Being the first in a long series, the 2020 Shelby 289 FIA Cobra Roadster Ken Miles Edition will be sold by Barrett-Jackson at the Palm Beach auction in April.
