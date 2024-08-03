She Took Her Mercedes to a Shop To Fix It. Three Years Later, She Has No Idea Where It Is

The owner of a 1993 Mercedes-Benz sedan took her car to a service shop have it fixed. She left it there, hoping she would drive it back home in a couple of days. But a couple of years later, she still hasn't gotten it back. Furthermore, she has no idea where the car is. So, she called investigators, a lawyer, and the police to help her out.
Kathy Lofton inherited the black four-door sedan from her father, who hadn't driven it for quite some time. He passed away, and his daughter wanted to keep the Mercedes-Benz 190 E as a legacy from her beloved parent, who absolutely loved the car.
"I promised him I would try to hold on to the car because I knew what it meant to him," she says. She wanted to fix the ignition because it had issues for quite some time, and her father was the only one who knew the trick that made it work.
She took it to a shop in July 2021, where she was asked for a deposit. She paid $1,500 for the labor, parts, assessment, and inspection. But then months passed by, and the owner of the shop started pouring excuses.
She called, texted, and even dropped by the shop to check on the progress of the repairs. But all this while, she never got to see the car, so she started getting suspicious.
She called several attorneys, who advised her to call the police. However, the police told her it was not a theft because it was she the one who had given them the car. Kathy Lofton found out that the shop had been sold, and the new owner had cleared the property out.
Hours later, the owner's attorney contacted WREG and told them that another shop had the car. It had been there for months because the car's owner would not come and get it back.
WREG tracked down the car with the help of a drone. They found it entangled in vegetation, looking like an abandoned car. Now, she has to pay over $5,000 in storage fees, which is more than what the car is worth at this point.
Weeks later, she called the police, and the owner let her leave with the car without paying the fees. A tow truck brought it to her home. Now, she hopes that a lawyer will help her get her $1,500 deposit back as well.
"I promised him I would try to hold on to the car because I knew what it meant to him," she says. She wanted to fix the ignition because it had issues for quite some time, and her father was the only one who knew the trick that made it work.
She took it to a shop in July 2021, where she was asked for a deposit. She paid $1,500 for the labor, parts, assessment, and inspection. But then months passed by, and the owner of the shop started pouring excuses.
She called, texted, and even dropped by the shop to check on the progress of the repairs. But all this while, she never got to see the car, so she started getting suspicious.
She called several attorneys, who advised her to call the police. However, the police told her it was not a theft because it was she the one who had given them the car. Kathy Lofton found out that the shop had been sold, and the new owner had cleared the property out.
WREG News Channel 3 tried to track down the new owner, but when they called him and told him what they were looking for, he hung up. They went to his home, where they found the shop owner's wife. She was sure that Kathy Lofton had gotten her car back.
Hours later, the owner's attorney contacted WREG and told them that another shop had the car. It had been there for months because the car's owner would not come and get it back.
WREG tracked down the car with the help of a drone. They found it entangled in vegetation, looking like an abandoned car. Now, she has to pay over $5,000 in storage fees, which is more than what the car is worth at this point.
Weeks later, she called the police, and the owner let her leave with the car without paying the fees. A tow truck brought it to her home. Now, she hopes that a lawyer will help her get her $1,500 deposit back as well.