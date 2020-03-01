Shaved 1969 Camaro Is How You Restomod a Muscle Car

The Camaro nameplate was born at the time when, for all intents and purposes, the auto industry in America was being reinvented. Having just beat Ferrari at Le Mans in an incredible display of power, Ford pushed all the expertise it gained into opening the flood gates to pony and muscle cars, and the Camaro was Chevrolet’s response to that.
The car that would later go on to become a customer favorite and also embody the Transformer Bumblebee came to be in 1966, the same year Ford scored its first impressive victory against the Italian behemoth at the famous French circuit. Since then, more than five million units of it have been sold.
In the time that has passed since the ‘60s, the car changed extensively and, just like its Mustang nemesis, barely shares any design similarities with its forefather. But despite the current version being so cherished by today’s customers, some still prefer the Camaros of the good old days.
And by some we also mean the people in the tuning industry, who have made a mission out of tracking down early Camaros and restore them to their former glory, and then some.
Usually, such cars – tuned, retomodded, or simply restored – can be found at auctions across the U.S., and the 1969 variant we have here is no different.
Currently on the list of cars to be sold by Mecum during the Glendale auction later in March, this Camaro is one of the best rebuilds we’ve seen in a while. Boasting the SS lettering front and rear, it comes in Matte Grey, a color that suits it incredibly well.
What you see here is a car that has been nearly rebuilt from the ground up. The metal has been stripped and replaced, the standard engine scrapped and replaced with a new 350ci unit (5.7-liters), and the interior has been remade from scratch.
There is no estimate as to how much the car is expected to fetch a few weeks from now, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see it go for an impressive sum.
