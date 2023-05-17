Shatter Your Fears, On and Off the Beaten Path, With the Armored INKAS Defender 110

INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing from Canada has another newly minted project - the BR6-level armored version of the latest generation Land Rover Defender, aka the reinvented L663 iteration.
Over in the OEM world, Land Rover is currently thinking about its latest upgrades bestowed upon the L460 Range Rover luxury SUV, which was recently updated for the 2024 model year in the United States with new tech features like the latest Pivi Pro infotainment system, the SV Bespoke service, as well as a couple of fresh powertrain options. Those would be the new plug-in hybrid P550e with 542 hp and 51 miles (82 km) of all-electric range, plus the more powerful 606-hp V8 version for the flagship Range Rover SV trim.
But we should all remember that just last month, the Brits also took a little more care of their popular Defender series, which got a slew of new features like the vintage-focused County Exterior Pack, the Defender 130 V8, and an all-new Defender 130 Outbound adventurer series. As it turns out, some 'heroes' across the aftermarket realm did not move on from the Defender dreams and instead decided to produce their own goodies. Meet INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing from Canada, which is a big part of the INKAS Group of Companies from Toronto, Canada – a conglomerate interested in stuff like aerospace and defense (among many others) that has had crucial dealings with clients like NATO, the United Nations, or the governments of Canada and the United States.
Naturally, since we are talking about the Land Rover Defender, this INKAS Armored creation is not for rushing in the middle of a war but rather for safely escaping from potential attacks. Based on the 2023 model year, their INKAS Armored Defender 110 now has "industry-leading armoring and advanced security features," including "undetectable 360-degree protection" to the CEN 1063 BR6 level. That basically means the luxury SUV can withstand attacks from up to "high-power rifles with up to 7.62mm ammunition as well as up to two DM51 hand grenades detonated simultaneously underneath the vehicle."
That is not necessarily an experience one would like to test in real life. However, it's still lovely to hear all about the perks safeguarding passengers – the 360-degree protection, military-grade ballistic glass, armored door overlap system, the rear armored bulkhead partition, military-grade run-flat tires, or fuel tank protection, among others. There is also a flurry of optional equipment and accessories, like engine bay armoring and a fire suppression system, a roof escape hatch, the INKAS CCTV + GPS system with 360-degree field of view, a night vision camera, LED strobe lights, and even an oxygen filtration device. The INKAS model is only available for special ordering based on the Defender 100 with the 518-hp 5.0-liter gasoline V8 engine.
