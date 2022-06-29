Shark Wheel's Electric Cars for Kids Look Like They're Melting but Are Super Fun To Drive

The company that claims to have reinvented the wheel just launched two electric cars that will keep your kids entertained for hours. The Shark SUV and Shark UTV may look all cartoonish because of those odd-shaped wheels they’ve got on, but they are packed with fun features. They come with LED lights, a Bluetooth MP3 player with volume adjustment, and more.
Shark Wheel is based in Lake Forest, California, and specializes in wheels. But not your ordinary, circular ones, as you can find on any bike, car, skateboard, and so on. Theirs look like they’re about to melt, because they have a comical, wave-like shape based on “nature’s motions”, as explained by the company. Shark Wheel claims its wheels are scientifically proven to outperform the traditional wheel in almost every aspect, whether it is friction when in motion, off-road performance, longevity, speed, abrasion resistance, and more.
With appearances on the Discovery Channel, FedEX commercials, FOX, and many others, it is safe to say that Shark Wheel has managed to gain a lot of attention with its innovative product. The Californian manufacturer has all kinds of wheels in its catalog, from skateboard and roller skate wheels to industrial ones for farming vehicles, forklifts, or pallet trucks, to name just a few.
Shar Wheel’s latest products are two adorable electric cars for kids: the Shark SUV and Shark UTV. The former is recommended for kids aged 1 to 5, while the latter is for kids from 2 to 8 years old.
They are both available in two colors, red and pink, are equipped with 10” wheels, 4-wheel suspension, and can drive both forward and back. You’ve got low and high-speed options to choose from, parent remote control, they start at a simple push of a button and feature two doors that open.
Kids can listen to music while they're riding in the car thanks to the Bluetooth MP3 music player and they can drive the Shark SUV and Shark UTV continuously for up to 45 minutes. Both mini-cars feature a 12V/7Ah battery that takes 8 hours to fully charge.
The Shark UTV is slightly more powerful, bigger, and heavier, tipping the scales at 39.5 lb (17.9) vs 31 lb (14 kg), which is how much the Shark SUV weighs.
Both Shark Wheel electric cars are now part of an Indiegogo campaign and can be purchased for $289 (the Shark SUV) and $489 (the Shark UTV). The estimated delivery date is November 2022.
