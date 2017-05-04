autoevolution

Shaquille O'Neal Buys Shaq-Sized Ford F-650 Pickup

 
4 May 2017, 14:00 UTC ·
by
Shaquille O'Neal needs no introduction. But as a brief refresher, it should be noted that this fellow measures 7 feet and an inch from head to toe. That’s 2.16 meters in European money, and thus, the Shaq has a hard time finding a car befitting his height.
I don’t know how Buick convinced the retired NBA all-star to get in the driver’s seat of the LaCrosse, though. As a daily driver, Shaq used to roll in an old-generation F-650 pickup. Yup, that gigantic thing FoMoCo is marketing as a medium-duty commercial truck.

For his new ride, Shaquille rang up Wade Ford in Georgia and asked, “Hey, do you have one of those F-650s I like so much?” The man at the other end of the line said yes, and wouldn’t you know, the basketball icon bought himself a brand spanking new F-650. As his daily driver, that is, and with a thumpin’ great diesel mill.

Modified by F-650 specialist shop SuperTruck to the “Extreme” specification, the pictured behemoth started life as just another work truck. The devil, however, is in the details. Whereas a bog-standard Ford F-650 retails from $55,955, the Extreme treatment from SuperTruck hikes that price up to $109,750 at the very least.

Standard equipment is plentiful, but from the looks of it, Shaquille’s F-650 is loaded with optional extras. Rumored to have cost him a mind-boggling $124,150, here’s the only thing you need to know about the pickup: It’s four inches taller than the 45YO sportsman.

Can you imagine how much this thing weighs? Fret not, though, because the 6.7-liter Power Stroke V8 underhood has plenty of pulling power. More to the point, it develops 725 pound-feet of torque. For reference, the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon churns out 770 pound-feet, but only on 100+ octane racing fuel.

On that note, the former basketball player has something to say about the F-650. And that is, “Thanks Ford for making big trucks for big guys.”

 

Shaq picking up his new truck!!! Man he is huge

A post shared by Eddie Sr (@bandit27n) on May 1, 2017 at 11:34am PDT

Shaquille O'Neal Ford F-650 pickup truck Ford VIP
 
