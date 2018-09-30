autoevolution
 

Shanghai GM Recalls More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China

30 Sep 2018
Care to guess how many automobiles were recalled in the People’s Republic of China last year? According to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, no less than 251 recalls were issued in 2017, translating to a total of 20,048,000 passenger cars and utility vehicles.
2018 hasn’t been better with motorists in the Middle Kingdom either, with General Motors leading the ranking. Starting October 12th, General Motors will call back more than 3.3 million vehicles in China over an issue with the suspension system. Under extreme operating conditions, the suspension arms of vehicles manufactured between 2013 and 2018 could deform, leading to the loss of control.

General Motors, represented by Shanghai GM in China, isn’t aware of casualties related to the problem. In a statement on Saturday, the State Administration for Market Regulation revealed that affected vehicles were sold under the Buick, Chevrolet, and Cadillac brands. Consumer complaints date back to 2015, but the automaker refused to act until Buick Envision owners took legal action against General Motors at the Intermediate People's Court in Beijing.

The automaker will contact those affected by the recall by first-class mail, and of course, the fix comes at no cost whatsoever to the customer. It is not known at the present moment if authorized dealers will replace only the arms or more components from the suspension assembly, but regardless of outcome, this isn’t a one-hour job.

Two of the affected nameplates are sold in the United States of America, namely the Buick Envision and Cadillac CT6 Plug-In. Those two are manufactured in Yantai and Jinqiao, and by the time the cars reach U.S. dealers, the price comes in at $31,995 and $75,095. If it wasn’t clear already, neither is the top pick in their respective segments as far as pricing, quality, and reliability are concerned.

Ford took a step back from China-U.S. imports as a consequence of the trade war, canceling the Focus Active for North America. One month ago, President Trump rejected the offer to scrap car tariffs for the European Union, causing concern for everybody in the business, including Fiat Chrysler.
