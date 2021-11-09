Shane Baxley Drops Sweet MK3 Renderings to Get Your Salivary Glands Flowing

Folks, the renderings before you are of the conceptual vehicle known as the BAX MOTO MK3, an electric motorcycle design by Shane Baxley, a creative polymath out of West Hollywood, California. Judging by his Behance and Artstation pages, a love of motorcycles is evident.
For the MK3, no information about what the designer tried to do with this concept has been revealed; all we have is the visual work. However, it does seem to be more than enough to get the old daydreaming gears moving.
When I first laid eyes on the MK3, it caught my attention because of that massive rear wheel; I thought it might be a rear-wheel hub motor. This component alone gave me the impression that the MK3 is electric, not to mention the lack of exhaust pipes.
However, this rear wheel does not include a motor, as the bike seems to be driven by a mid-mounted motor that connects the rear wheel with a classic chain. If someone ever makes something like this in real life, you bet it's going to yield a mid-mounted motor.
Even as a visual exploration of electric motorcycle design, there are a few cues that can be seen on real machines. One of which is the low and dropped body, similar to Moto GP bikes; it's meant to help offer a lower center of gravity.
The second aspect I found odd and slightly out of place on its own is the seat; it seems as if it brings a café racer feel and has no business on the MK3. However, the end product does appear to be visually balanced, and the shortness of the seat only boosts the menacing look of the rest of the bike.
The final area where I feel Baxley decided to show his abilities is on the front end design. A simple LCD display sits mounted above a headlight lamp with handlebars extending to the sides. To help keep the menacing look and feel of MK3, the side mirrors have been dropped. The only thing missing is a windshield. But until the MK3 becomes a real toy, there's no need for one.
As for the paint job that Baxley expresses, it's a raw, banged up, dropped, and raced look; that of a veteran. Now, I've got a question for you: what are the chances you'll ever see this bike on the streets? Probably zero. What are the chances you'll ever see the MK3 in some CGI movie or short? Quite high. After all, it looks ripped right out of some dystopian setting only seen in movies.
