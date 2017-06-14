Shakotan Lamborghini Miura Widebody Rendering Is Ready To Offend Purists

Even wondered what would happen if anybody dared to play with the design icon that is the Lamborghini Miura, turning the retro Sant'Agata Bolognese machine into nothing short of a Japanese four-wheeled fetish?





Now, before we move any further into this JDM tale, allow us to point out that purists have no reason to fret, since we're dealing with a rendering.



The pixel play comes from



This reminds us of the time when the pixel wielder



Given the Shakotan label, you can regard this Miura as a gang car and there's one important aspect you need to pay attention to. Sure, the thing has been brought closer to the road, while being gifted with an uber-wide body kit. However, there's no element that stands out on its own, such as an extreme wing or exhaust tip setup.



While we're at it, we'll remind you that The Land of The Rising Sun has its fair share of highly customized real-world Raging Bulls.



The most recent example we've brought you comes from a



Oh, and perhaps we should also mention the Murcielago that went all cosplay, Well, wonder no more, since we're here to show you just that, namely a Miura that has been taken down the Shakotan path.Now, before we move any further into this JDM tale, allow us to point out that purists have no reason to fret, since we're dealing with a rendering.The pixel play comes from Khyzyl Saleem , whose works we've featured on multiple occasions. The young British artist knows no boundaries when it comes to working with pixels, so you shouldn't be surprised by the vehicle choice he made. For one thing, the Facebook tag used for the pixel play (LTO, which stands for live to offend) tells the entire trolling story.This reminds us of the time when the pixel wielder came up with a Miura Roadster, which was also gifted with fat fenders.Given the Shakotan label, you can regard this Miura as a gang car and there's one important aspect you need to pay attention to. Sure, the thing has been brought closer to the road, while being gifted with an uber-wide body kit. However, there's no element that stands out on its own, such as an extreme wing or exhaust tip setup.While we're at it, we'll remind you that The Land of The Rising Sun has its fair share of highly customized real-world Raging Bulls.The most recent example we've brought you comes from a holographic Aventador Roadster whose owner installed $30,000 worth of LEDs (of course).Oh, and perhaps we should also mention the Murcielago that went all cosplay, wearing a Veneno body kit for a Halloween run that took place in Tokyo.