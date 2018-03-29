SF Motors Fires 5 and 7 Electric Warning Shots at Tesla and Jaguar

Electric carmaker startups are a dime a dozen these days, so if the name SF Motors doesn’t ring any bells, it’s not a reason for concern. Things, however, might change from now on, after the Chinese-backed, Silicon Valley-based company unveiled its first two electric vehicles.
Both of them are SUVs because, you know, this segment is the most dynamic in the industry for some years now. They are to be called SF5 and SF7, and both will have a maximum range of some 300 miles and an acceleration time of around three seconds, thanks to the 1,000 horsepower promised from under the car.
SF Motors says sales would start as early as this year for the SF5 and from 2019 for the SF7. And although prices have not been yet announced, a tag of under $50,000 might be possible, as John Zhang, company’s CEO, told Forbes.
Although the model presented in Santa Clara, California this week does look promising, and the price enticing, it’s not clear what would make Americans choose a no-name brand in favor of world infamous Tesla Model X or newcomer Jaguar I-Pace.
It becomes more and more clear that EVs, maybe in SUV guise, are the way to go. Problem is there's too much of an offer and too little of a demand to make all those start-ups survive the coming years. Especially when established brands enter the game.
SF Motors has the good fortune of being owned by Chinese company Chongqing Sokon, a manufacturerand distributor of auto parts and various vehicles. Since the Chinese auto market is booming, chances are money will not be a problem for SF.
What will be a problem is the lack of an established brand. Remember, for instance, the huss and fuss a company called Fisker used to make? Remember the acclaimed Karma PHEV?
