Sexbomb Hypersonic Spaceplane Gets a Companion, the Hello-1X

The term hypersonic is getting increased exposure in modern times thanks to the developments in the military sector. It expresses speeds that exceed Mach 5, meaning over 3,800 mph (6,100 kph), and for a weapon, that means virtually indestructible.
On the civilian front, although several companies are now working on creating supersonic aircraft for flight inside the atmosphere, others are targeting taking passengers hypersonic, either to the edge of space or beyond. One company of the latter group is called Space Engine Systems (SES), and their solution is based on something described as the “lightest, reusable, multi-fuel propulsion system.”
That would be the DASS GNX, a precooled, air-breathing, turbo-ramjet that kicks in as an afterburning turbojet at speeds of between zero and Mach 3, and behaves like a ramjet from Mach 3 to Mach 5. It's supposed to be capable of developing 20,000 lbf of thrust.
The technology will be included in a series of spaceplanes the Canadian company is planning to make, starting with the Sexbomb demonstrator. A new machine, with pretty much the same goal, to prove the tech, was announced this week, when SES released a short video (attached below) trying to explain how exactly their propulsion system will make hypersonic flight for people a common occurrence. It's called Hello-1X and should fly at Mach 5 at an altitude of 100,000 feet (30 km), still well below the Karman Line.
If the two are successful, the world would then get the real deal, the Hello-1 (suborbital cargo and crew transporter), and Hello-2 (suborbital, low lunar orbit plane), which could each carry into space cargo at prices of just $300 per kg.
If successful, these spaceplanes will open the doors to a future when you could take off from good old Earth and reach another destination here on the planet or, using the same means of transportation, the Moon.
It's unclear at this point when the Sexbomb and Hello-1X will fly.
