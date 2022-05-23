Several Tesla Fires in a Few Days Bring Back Concerns About EV Safety

When the Model 3 owner went outside to check his car, it was engulfed in smoke. He then opened the back door to try to understand what was going on and saw “a wall of flames” inside the vehicle, which melted the car seat of his 4-month baby. Fortunately, no one was inside the Model 3. The California City Fire Department managed to kill the fire.
Ruiz told BakersfieldNow.com that his car was insured by Tesla but that he could not contact anyone until May 16. When the company sent him a Tesla Road Assistance vehicle to collect his burned EV, the representative said he could not transport it because the ashes would go everywhere on the freeway. The Tesla customer will only get a new car in October and is now using a rental car.
Although the car has a manual release, the Model Y owner said it is not “entirely intuitive” and that he just wanted to escape the car. Now that his car is a write-off, he has to look for a replacement but decided not to buy another Tesla. CTV News tried to contact the company but did not hear back from it. The EV will be examined by fire investigators on May 24 to determine the blaze's cause.
The third event happened at a Tesla Service Center in Coral Gables on May 22. A short video was apparently posted on a Facebook group by Jose Velazquez. We can see in the images several other Tesla vehicles parked next to the Model S in flames. We will try to find more information about that.
DailyVoice.com, Daniel Sincavage was driving his Model S northbound on Route 47 on May 19 when he lost control, went off the highway, and struck some trees. A 40-year-old passenger managed to escape with minor injuries. We also need more information on this crash. Although the fire can be credited to the wreck, it is also essential to determine why the EV burst into flames.
Ton Arts has been documenting Tesla fires all over the world. In his accountability, we have had 300 so far. Arts is also a fierce critic of Autopilot and FSD and tries to keep track of all accidents involving the driving aid systems from Tesla. Regarding the fires, the high number shows the EV maker should address these concerns as fast as possible. The fact that at least three are so recent also puts more focus on what Ijaz stressed. Not only for Tesla but also for all companies that are now following its recipe for electric cars.
#TeslaFireIssues example no. 300 (and we'll call it a day for now)— Ton Aarts (@ton_aarts) May 20, 2022
Is there a new update that just went out? Why am I starting to see more of these random fires. pic.twitter.com/b87t8qWT22— Sergio Rodriguez (@LyftGyft) May 23, 2022
Update: driver kicked out the window, not the construction workers. Car is a write off - shocker https://t.co/J5EoRtSsDh— Mjarchie (@Mjarchie1) May 21, 2022
WATCH: Ediel Ruiz and his partner were visiting family in California City on Saturday when his Tesla caught fire. Ruiz says the fire started directly under his four-month-old’s car seat. No one was in the car, he says.— Savannah Welch (@svnnh_wlch) May 19, 2022
Full story tonight at 10/11 on @bakersfieldnow pic.twitter.com/SEgMSf5Qb6