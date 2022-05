Several Tesla Fires in a Few Days Bring Back Concerns About EV Safety

EV

The second fire happened on May 20 in Vancouver. According to CTV News, Jamil Jutha was driving toward Mountain Highway at around 10 AM when his eight-month EV shut down, and all electronic components stopped working, including the doors and windows. That was when smoke started to come out from the air vents. Jutha kicked the window and managed to escape.Although the car has a manual release, the Model Y owner said it is not “entirely intuitive” and that he just wanted to escape the car. Now that his car is a write-off, he has to look for a replacement but decided not to buy another Tesla. CTV News tried to contact the company but did not hear back from it. The EV will be examined by fire investigators on May 24 to determine the blaze's cause.The third event happened at a Tesla Service Center in Coral Gables on May 22. A short video was apparently posted on a Facebook group by Jose Velazquez. We can see in the images several other Tesla vehicles parked next to the Model S in flames. We will try to find more information about that.The fourth case happened in New Jersey, and it was fatal (the image above is from the first case). We have not counted it because it is not clear if the driver died because of the crash or due to the fire. According to DailyVoice.com , Daniel Sincavage was driving his Model S northbound on Route 47 on May 19 when he lost control, went off the highway, and struck some trees. A 40-year-old passenger managed to escape with minor injuries. We also need more information on this crash. Although the fire can be credited to the wreck, it is also essential to determine why the EV burst into flames.Ton Arts has been documenting Tesla fires all over the world. In his accountability, we have had 300 so far. Arts is also a fierce critic of Autopilot andand tries to keep track of all accidents involving the driving aid systems from Tesla. Regarding the fires, the high number shows the EV maker should address these concerns as fast as possible. The fact that at least three are so recent also puts more focus on what Ijaz stressed. Not only for Tesla but also for all companies that are now following its recipe for electric cars.