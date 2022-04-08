Seven Mopar Concepts Are Ready to Bring the Heat to 56th Moab Easter Jeep Safari

Following a lengthy breadcrumb-style spate of markers, the Stellantis teaser trail to Easter Jeep Safari 2022 has finally ended. And on top of the marketing stunts are five bespoke Jeep concept vehicles, two new JPP prototypes, plus an additional three heroes from the 2021 SEMA Show. Not a bad roster at all.
Jeep knows extremely well that Blue Oval’s hype surrounding the reinvented sixth-generation Ford Bronco is not pure fiction and probably wants to avoid last year’s party-crashing from Ford Performance and a series of aftermarket partners. For 2022, the most prized Stellantis possession has prepared the “most impressive lineup of Easter Jeep Safari concepts ever from the Jeep brand and Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) by Mopar team.”
They are all joyously heading out to Moab, Utah for the week of April 9th through 17th and will surely aim to fulfill their promise of taking “four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.” But let’s meet the off-road heroes, which include both new and old acquaintances, such as the Jeep Wrangler Magneto 2.0 (one of several electrified concepts) or even a prototype named... Bob!
And do not even dare to laugh as Jeep’s Bob concept may turn out to be a fan favorite. This is the teased prototype that aims to blur the boundaries between the mighty Jeep Wrangler SUV and its Gladiator pickup truck sibling. Also, its moniker is derived from the popular trend of “bobbing.” Of course, the Gladiator Rubicon that is missing some essential parts (all four doors, B pillars) and got its bed “bobbed” an entire foot (30.5 cm) in length is not the only star of the thrilling Moab event.
Alongside Bob, Jeep fans will also get to meet the Wrangler Magneto 2.0, Grand Cherokee Trailhawk PHEV, Jeep ’41 Concept, Rubicon 20th Anniversary, D-Coder Concept by JPP, and the Birdcage Concept by JPP. So, do check out the gallery above and tell us which one is your favorite.
