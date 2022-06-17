Sesame Solar Unveils "World's First 100% Renewable Mobile Nanogrids", Shipped Ready to Use

Easy to set up by one person in just 15 minutes, Sesame Solar’s mobile and 100 percent renewable nanogrids, which are dubbed first of their kind, are fighting back against climate change, going wherever they are needed and mitigating the dire effects of catastrophic weather events.
Sesame Solar has recently launched what it claims to be the world’s first completely renewable mobile nanogrids, which can be quickly deployed anywhere they're needed. Their purpose is to provide reliable and renewable energy, using just solar power and green hydrogen in the process.
These nanogrids are shipped as off-grid turnkey solutions, meaning they come ready to use, requiring just 15 minutes to be installed by a single person with minimal training. They vary in length from 10 to 40 ft (3 to 12 m) and are built to be easily transportable by pretty much anything, be it a truck, forklift, crane, ship, helicopter, or cargo plane.
The nanogrids can be rapidly deployed globally, being suitable for a variety of applications, such as serving as facilities for emergency response centers, mobile clinics, offices, and so much more. They can also power water purification to deliver clean water and they can charge last-mile EVs such as electric scooters and e-bikes for alternative transportation when the roads are blocked.
Thanks to their modular design, customers can configure them according to their needs, with the nanogrids being able to produce between 3 to 20 kW of solar power, with a total battery storage of 15 to 150 kWh.
Once you arrive at the location where the nanogrids are needed, you simply “open Sesame” by electronically unfolding its retractable solar walls. The mobile solution offers weeks of autonomy and it is, of course, built to withstand the most extreme weather conditions, whether it’s heavy rain or strong winds. It's already been used to support communities recover after devastating hurricanes such as Maria or Ida.
With the Sesame Solar nanogrids being offered as highly customizable solutions tailored to the customer's needs, there’s no pricing info offered, but you can contact the company to request a demo and get a quote.
