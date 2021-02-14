Server Issue Knocks Waze Offline, Causing Errors on Millions of Phones

Waze has millions of users all over the world on both iPhone and Android (and of course, on CarPlay and Android Auto too), and this means that every single thing that goes wrong can affect plenty of users out there.
And this is exactly what happened earlier this week when a server issue knocked Waze offline, causing a network connection problem for plenty of users out there.
More specifically, users who attempted to launch Waze were provided with an error reading “No network connection. Try again later,” without any specifics being shared as to what was happening.
The application was therefore unable to download traffic information, so users were stuck with a blank screen and nothing more. While some believed it was all caused by a bad update, the culprit was actually a server glitch.
And the good news is the Waze team responded pretty fast, being able to find the cause of the whole thing and resolve it without the need for a patch. In other words, given the issue happened on the server side of the app, the Waze team eventually managed to restore the normal behavior without shipping an update.
In the meantime, Waze continues to be the go-to application whenever it comes to beating the nightmare traffic on public roads, but as it turns out, the competition in this field is getting fiercer, with tech giant Apple also believed to be looking into a similar update for Apple Maps.
Coming pre-loaded on all iPhones out there, Apple Maps is now getting an incident reporting feature that seems to be inspired by the engine bundled with Waze, though for now, these capabilities are only available for users running the latest iOS beta. However, it’s very clear Apple is exploring the crowdsourcing power, and sooner or later, Apple Maps could become the Waze rival Google never really wanted.
More specifically, users who attempted to launch Waze were provided with an error reading “No network connection. Try again later,” without any specifics being shared as to what was happening.
The application was therefore unable to download traffic information, so users were stuck with a blank screen and nothing more. While some believed it was all caused by a bad update, the culprit was actually a server glitch.
And the good news is the Waze team responded pretty fast, being able to find the cause of the whole thing and resolve it without the need for a patch. In other words, given the issue happened on the server side of the app, the Waze team eventually managed to restore the normal behavior without shipping an update.
In the meantime, Waze continues to be the go-to application whenever it comes to beating the nightmare traffic on public roads, but as it turns out, the competition in this field is getting fiercer, with tech giant Apple also believed to be looking into a similar update for Apple Maps.
Coming pre-loaded on all iPhones out there, Apple Maps is now getting an incident reporting feature that seems to be inspired by the engine bundled with Waze, though for now, these capabilities are only available for users running the latest iOS beta. However, it’s very clear Apple is exploring the crowdsourcing power, and sooner or later, Apple Maps could become the Waze rival Google never really wanted.