Sergi Galiano Tests the New 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge, He Loves It

Automotive YouTube channel Supercar Blondie was among the first to get to test out the new model and, while a lot of people might have expected Alex Hirschi to take over the video, she left Sergi Galiano in charge, and he didn’t disappoint.With a lot of humor and enthusiasm, he gave us a tour of both the interior and exterior of the new luxurious vehicle from Rolls-Royce , and here are some of the facts he found most interesting.As per its name, it comes with the darkest black paint in the industry (except for the Vantablack, of course), and Rolls-Royce clearly didn’t cheap out when creating the new car. The experts used roughly 100 lbs. (45 kg) of paint. A hand-painted blue coach line is part of the job. Galiano jokes about the skill of the person who actually does that work. Talk about pressure at your job.The Ghost Black Badge comes with an illuminated chrome grille featuring 152 LED lights, and the background has been blasted to reduce the shine. Rolls-Royce stepped up a notch, giving the 21-inch wheels an imposing look thanks to the 22 layers of carbon fiber, folding back at the edges.The Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge carries over the Starlight Headliner, but also displays the star motif on the dashboard in front of the passenger, featuring 850 individual stars with the infinity logo.Under the hood, the twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 engine delivers 592 horsepower, and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm), bringing in 29 more horsepower and 37 lb-ft more than the standard Ghost.

There’s no door slamming for the new Ghost, because, like every Rolls-Royce model, it comes with buttons on the inside to close all four of them and a sensor on the outside, as the car does you a favor closing them for you once you step out.

Black is not the only exterior color for the Black Badge. It is just one of the over 44,000 shades of custom paint, giving customers almost infinite (yes, we're exaggerating here) options to make your car as unique as it gets.

When it comes to testing it, Sergi Galiano looks impressed with the new special edition. I, for one, can’t wait to see which celebrity will get the 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost Black Badge first.