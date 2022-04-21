Serene 2024 Kia EV9 Design Gets Informally Compared With 2023 Palisade, Telluride

Kia has big EV plans for the North American market. It recently committed to the battery-powered pickup truck and SUV segments, for example. But before we decide if they stand a chance at defeating the known Goliaths, let us do some virtually prospective internal comparison work.
Sure, it is still anyone’s guess how Kia will fight off Tesla’s Cybertruck, the Rivian R1T new kid on the EV block, the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, or the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV and Ram trucks. But as far as the flagship EV sport utility vehicle strategy is concerned, the EV9 concept’s future is already set in motion.
During the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the South Korean automaker confirmed the timeframe for the production version of the serene, tech-modern prototype as the road-going EV9 will be launched during the second part of next year. Thus, the good folks over at the Gotcha Cars channel on YouTube have wasted no time and recently imagined the upcoming looks of the near-premium Kia EV9 flagship SUV.
In a nutshell, their vision does not stray too far away from the concept and only changed some of the elements that had prototype vision plastered all over them, such as the pixelated headlights. Unfortunately, there is just one traditional front three-quarters POV to ogle at, for now. But, on the other hand, the channel’s team did their homework and decided to see how the EV9’s looks would feel when pitted against real-world SUVs.
They did not stray too far away from Kia and Hyundai’s incredibly popular North American SUVs, so the EV9 got directly compared with the updated Hyundai Palisade, as well as both the pre-facelift and upgraded Kia Telluride variants. And that was not all, folks, as from the 2:38 mark, there’s also ample color choice plastered all over the CGI body of this unofficial production version of Kia EV9 in the video embedded below.
During the 2022 New York International Auto Show, the South Korean automaker confirmed the timeframe for the production version of the serene, tech-modern prototype as the road-going EV9 will be launched during the second part of next year. Thus, the good folks over at the Gotcha Cars channel on YouTube have wasted no time and recently imagined the upcoming looks of the near-premium Kia EV9 flagship SUV.
In a nutshell, their vision does not stray too far away from the concept and only changed some of the elements that had prototype vision plastered all over them, such as the pixelated headlights. Unfortunately, there is just one traditional front three-quarters POV to ogle at, for now. But, on the other hand, the channel’s team did their homework and decided to see how the EV9’s looks would feel when pitted against real-world SUVs.
They did not stray too far away from Kia and Hyundai’s incredibly popular North American SUVs, so the EV9 got directly compared with the updated Hyundai Palisade, as well as both the pre-facelift and upgraded Kia Telluride variants. And that was not all, folks, as from the 2:38 mark, there’s also ample color choice plastered all over the CGI body of this unofficial production version of Kia EV9 in the video embedded below.