Senior Driver of C7 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport Pumps His Car Up, Then Comes Back for More

The older gentleman who owns this C7 Chevy Corvette Grand Sport went to the tuning shop not once, not twice, but three times. His car turned more powerful and faster every time. And it never seems to be enough. The owner of the shop knows he will come back for more.
For the third time in the tuning shop, the C7 Corvette Grand Sport has just switched to E85. The owner has been a gearhead for many years. He's got a garage full of motorized toys. And they are not there just for display. It is not a museum he owns. He drives them all every once in a while.
Mr. Haynes is the kind of guy who likes to burn some rubber. He also enjoys hitting the track and using and abusing the Vette. He first called Late Model Racecraft, asking for a supercharger.
When stock, the 378-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) V8 of his C7 Corvette Grand Sport pumps out 460 horsepower (466 metric horsepower) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton meters) of torque.
Of course, it wasn't enough for the owner. The supercharger wasn't either. So, he came back for more. "I want more horsepower, Stephen!" he told him. And that was what he got.
The Late Model Racecraft team took out the V8 and did all the necessary updates, so the car went from around 500 RWHP to 600 RWHP. The senior owner knows a thing or two about his car, he has done a lot of work on it himself. He changes the oil and the spark plugs by himself, and he wants to continue doing that.
A year after the second tuning job, Mr. Haynes returned to the shop. The team installed a new fuel system so that he could run on E85 or 93 octane. Now, the supercharger spins harder for some extra boost, while the E85 does its job.
The system currently generates almost 800 RWHP. Up on the dyno, the display shows 792 and 647 pound-feet of torque. A DSX Tuning Flex Fuel Sensor and a switch will allow the owner to switch from petrol to E85 Ethanol in the blink of an eye. Toyo tires on the rear axle provide the extra necessary traction.
"This car is a whole new animal now," says Stephen. He knows that this car is going to come back. And when it does, he knows exactly what he will do it. He's got 859 RWHP in store for Mr. Haynes and his C7 Corvette.
A bigger supercharger and a larger intercooler should do the trick. On the first drive after the mods, the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is already lightyears away from the car it was when it first drove into Stephen's shop. And the sound… it really sounds like a fighter jet ready for takeoff. That's right, the team worked on the exhaust, too.
Mr. Haynes is the kind of guy who likes to burn some rubber. He also enjoys hitting the track and using and abusing the Vette. He first called Late Model Racecraft, asking for a supercharger.
When stock, the 378-cubic-inch (6.2-liter) V8 of his C7 Corvette Grand Sport pumps out 460 horsepower (466 metric horsepower) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton meters) of torque.
Of course, it wasn't enough for the owner. The supercharger wasn't either. So, he came back for more. "I want more horsepower, Stephen!" he told him. And that was what he got.
The Late Model Racecraft team took out the V8 and did all the necessary updates, so the car went from around 500 RWHP to 600 RWHP. The senior owner knows a thing or two about his car, he has done a lot of work on it himself. He changes the oil and the spark plugs by himself, and he wants to continue doing that.
A year after the second tuning job, Mr. Haynes returned to the shop. The team installed a new fuel system so that he could run on E85 or 93 octane. Now, the supercharger spins harder for some extra boost, while the E85 does its job.
The system currently generates almost 800 RWHP. Up on the dyno, the display shows 792 and 647 pound-feet of torque. A DSX Tuning Flex Fuel Sensor and a switch will allow the owner to switch from petrol to E85 Ethanol in the blink of an eye. Toyo tires on the rear axle provide the extra necessary traction.
"This car is a whole new animal now," says Stephen. He knows that this car is going to come back. And when it does, he knows exactly what he will do it. He's got 859 RWHP in store for Mr. Haynes and his C7 Corvette.
A bigger supercharger and a larger intercooler should do the trick. On the first drive after the mods, the C7 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport is already lightyears away from the car it was when it first drove into Stephen's shop. And the sound… it really sounds like a fighter jet ready for takeoff. That's right, the team worked on the exhaust, too.