Self-Sufficient Boat-Like House in the Caribbean Makes You Want to Set Sail

Somewhere on the Bequia Island in the Grenadines, several white, tensile roofs bathe in the sun of the Caribbean, perched high above the turquoise waters. They belong to a complex, self-sufficient structure that consists of several houses that look like they don’t belong on land. Meet the Sail House, a sustainable project that looks like a ship, enticing you to set sail.
The Sail House was designed by sustainability architect David Hertz in L.A., with the construction covering 6,000 square ft. What immediately stands out are the nautical-inspired tensile roofs, with shapes inspired by the sailing culture of the Grenadines.
We said roofs, using the plural because the Sail House is not a single construction, but a structure that consists of the main residence as well as several smaller guesthouses.
But this type of roof is not designed for aesthetic purposes only, because, after all, this is the Caribbean, which means the close-to-Equator sun can burn quite strong. These membranes also provide shade, and they collect water as well, funneling it for storage into a concrete foundation. Thanks to this system, water needs for the home are met 100 percent. And given that this boat-inspired house is a sustainable one, photovoltaic panels are also used for energy needs.
In order for the house to be built, materials had to be delivered using 15 shipping containers, as obtaining them in the Caribbean would have been a way more difficult task. That is why the entire structure was first prefabricated off-site and shipped to the location later on, thus ensuring almost zero waste.
As its designer explained, the Sail House was indeed inspired by a wooden boat with masts, sails, and stainless steel rigging.
Both the interior and exterior of the home are made of natural materials that give out a cozy, warm vibe throughout the entire construction. Balinese and Javanese artisans brought their contribution using woven palm, coconut shells, and the like. The Sail House has a non-corrosive, termite-resistant aluminum structure wrapped in reclaimed ironwood planks. A lot of the materials used for it were recycled, including the decks, plank floors, and more.
