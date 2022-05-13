Self-Driving, Unmanned Vehicle Is the First in Europe to Deliver a Parcel on Public Roads

Cleveron Mobility's next-generation robot courier is the first autonomous, unmanned vehicle to deliver a parcel on public roads in Europe.
It was an achievement it has to share with parcel delivery company DPD Estonia, which teamed up with Cleveron to launch a delivery service based on robot couriers.
Cleveron Mobility is an AV (autonomous vehicle) technology developer from Estonia, which aims to make parcel deliveries more innovative while decreasing last-mile delivery costs at the same time. Its new, self-driving vehicle, Clevon 1, is an environmentally friendly solution designed as a modular, lightweight EV.
The Clevon 1 platform can adapt to different business models, being able to deliver a wide variety of goods, from groceries to large appliances.
As you can see in the images and video below the article, the Clevon 1 has zero occupants, with supervision being done remotely. Control stations can be set up anywhere where there’s a reliable internet connection available, offering operators a clear, live view and understanding of the Clevon’s surroundings. Cleveron Mobility claims that so far it's managed to operate the robot courier from a distance of 932 miles (1,500 km).
Tests conducted over the past three years show that the autonomous vehicle can reach speeds of up to 31 mph (50 kph), although, so far, it operated at much lower speeds, following Estonian regulations. Clevon 1 offers ranges of approximately 50 miles (80 km) on a charge, which means around 5 hours of delivering parcels. The vehicle can also recharge wirelessly. As for the required charging time, the vehicle can go from 20 percent to 80 percent in around 45 minutes. Clevon 1 has a payload capacity of up to 335 lb (150 kg).
The first parcel delivery made by Cleveron’s self-driving vehicle was performed in Estonia’s capital, Tallinn. According to DPD, the robot couriers drive on public roads and work within a 3-mile (5 km) radius, delivering parcels to different locations.
Cleveron Mobility’s autonomous, unmanned vehicle is available to order on the company’s website.