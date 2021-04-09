Select Players Will Soon Be Allowed to Try Out the Next Forza Motorsport

The next Forza Motorsport is already on its way, and while some people hoped it would launch this year, such a schedule is becoming more and more unlikely.
Turn 10 creative director Chris Esaki has recently revealed in the last episode of Forza Monthly that select players would be invited to get some hands-on time with the upcoming title.
And while at the first glance this sounds like good news, there’s also the bad part that everybody seems to be ignoring: this approach indicates the development of the next Forza title is still in its early days, as Turn 10 needs the community to take it for a spin and help the team working on it further polish the game.
Furthermore, Esaki explained that only parts of the game would be shared with selected players, and this has made many believe that the next Forza Motorsport is still a work in progress with other parts of it still not ready.
“The new news is that today we will soon be able to share, to our people in our Forza panel - they will actually be able to get their hands on a part of our new Forza Motorsport game,” Esaki explained.
“That's if you're part of the Forza panel - highly recommend if you're not already in the Forza panel, the only way to get your hands on this part of the new Forza Motorsport title is to be a part of that panel. We're going to continue to plan this type of testing as we go in the months ahead, and get more and more people from the community in and enjoying this experience.”
The next Forza Motorsport title was originally projected to hit the shelves in 2022, and at this point, it looks like this ETA is still very likely. Needless to say, we’ll probably hear more about it once this public testing starts and more people get access to the game.
