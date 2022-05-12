Seized Collection of Mostly Supras, BMWs Is Being Sold Off, 2 Years After Discovery

You can’t blame a guy for splurging on his favorite things, if he can afford it. But you can definitely fault the guy who does it by breaking the law.
Had he still been alive, prosecutors would have probably proved that this is what Cory Taylor did. In 2020, during a routine traffic stop, police discovered 138 pounds (62.5 kg) of marijuana in the back of the van he was driving. As impressive as this bust was, it was just the beginning.
In a follow-up operation, including visits to two properties Taylor owned in New Salem and Holyoke, police discovered dozens of vehicles, weapons and millions in cash. The cars, which are more relevant to our interests, were stacked up for storage inside a converted firehouse in Holyoke. In total, there were 37 of them, each in very good, collectible condition.
All these assets were seized by the Northwestern District Attorney's Office right away. Taylor got out on bail and went missing for several weeks, until his body was found. The District Attorney’s Office is now unloading 39 of those 37 vehicles, through auction house Stanley J. Paine Auctioneers, Fox Auto reports.
The actual event will take place on June 4, at the Orange, Massachusetts municipal airport, but early online bidding is open – and very heated. Once you scroll through the listing, you will understand why: the collection includes 13 fourth-generation Toyota Supras, five E46 BMW M3s, a pair of Honda S2000s, two Nissan 350Zs, two Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions, and others. All are in good condition, regardless of the miles they show on the odometer.
The media outlet notes that this lot, despite its controversial provenance, is poised to setting a bunch of new records, and early bidding does seem to hint at that. For instance, a 1993 Toyota Supra is at $125,000 as of this writing, while a ‘98 one has already been offered $155,000. Stanley Paine told Fox Auto that a $5,000 deposit is required before bidding, to show that bidders are serious about their offers.
