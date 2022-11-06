Seized $140M Valerie Superyacht Remains One of the Most Beautiful Lurssen Projects Ever

Earlier this week, Bloomberg reported that Valerie, renamed Meridian A while frozen in Barcelona, Spain over its supposed ownership by a Russian oligarch, has been formally seized by the local government. The difference is that, while before, it was still under the original ownership even though the owner could not benefit from it, it is now state property, and the state might dispose of it as it sees fit.
That owner, initially believed to be a Ukrainian billionaire, is actually Rostec billionaire Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB agent with very close ties to President Putin. The report notes that Chemezov stopped making monthly payments on Valerie, which has resulted in the official seizure. Whether Valerie will see the same fate as Axioma, of being publicly auctioned, is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, let’s take a moment to have a closer look at a vessel that, even after all these years, still holds its own against much younger launches. By oligarch standards, Valerie is an old ship, having been designed in 2007 and finally delivered to the owner in 2011, but it remains as beautiful and impressive as on day one, if not as revolutionary.
Previously known as Project Firebird, Valerie remains one of the jewels in Lurssen’s crown, instantly recognizable by the “angel wings” on the sun deck. With a design by Espen Oino International, and interior work by Reymond Langton International, it is the perfect combination between modern Art Deco and high performance, with a focus on outdoor relaxation and the most pampered experience of sailing.
No wonder then that it was often the choice for celebrities and high-profile public figures, even though it was never offered publicly for charter. Just last summer, pop icon Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 52 onboard Valerie, together with her newly-rekindled flame (now husband), actor Ben Affleck.
With a total length of 280 feet (85 meters), Valerie offers an interior volume of 2,755 GT spread across six decks, including the multi-functional sundeck. It has accommodation for up to 17 guests, including a vast owner’s apartment with a private deck and separate quarters for nannies and kids, and a crew of 27 to cater to all cross-generational whims.
Amenities include a panoramic gym packed with Technogym equipment (JLo wouldn’t even consider stepping onboard a yacht without a proper gym), a nearby spa area with massage room, beauty parlor, steam room and Hammam, formal dining areas, a pool and a jacuzzi, countless outdoor relaxation and tanning areas, a bar, an open-air cinema that can become a lounge or a nightclub depending on occasion, and a leather-clad elevator that helps guests move easily between decks. The centerpiece in the main lounge is a Schimmel Pegasus Piano designed by Luigi Colani, which is self-playing.
For more active entertainment, Valerie comes with twin matching tenders, inflatables, and watertoys. The open deck offers landing space for an Airbus H30 helicopter or similar. The recently-overhauled 2000kW MTU 16V4000 engines can take Valerie to a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph). Range is of 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 miles / 11,112 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph).
listed for sale asking $111 million, well below the reported cost of $140 million. It never did sell, which explains why it ended up frozen in Spain – and now seized, and probably heading to auction.
That owner, initially believed to be a Ukrainian billionaire, is actually Rostec billionaire Sergei Chemezov, a former KGB agent with very close ties to President Putin. The report notes that Chemezov stopped making monthly payments on Valerie, which has resulted in the official seizure. Whether Valerie will see the same fate as Axioma, of being publicly auctioned, is yet to be determined.
Meanwhile, let’s take a moment to have a closer look at a vessel that, even after all these years, still holds its own against much younger launches. By oligarch standards, Valerie is an old ship, having been designed in 2007 and finally delivered to the owner in 2011, but it remains as beautiful and impressive as on day one, if not as revolutionary.
Previously known as Project Firebird, Valerie remains one of the jewels in Lurssen’s crown, instantly recognizable by the “angel wings” on the sun deck. With a design by Espen Oino International, and interior work by Reymond Langton International, it is the perfect combination between modern Art Deco and high performance, with a focus on outdoor relaxation and the most pampered experience of sailing.
No wonder then that it was often the choice for celebrities and high-profile public figures, even though it was never offered publicly for charter. Just last summer, pop icon Jennifer Lopez celebrated turning 52 onboard Valerie, together with her newly-rekindled flame (now husband), actor Ben Affleck.
With a total length of 280 feet (85 meters), Valerie offers an interior volume of 2,755 GT spread across six decks, including the multi-functional sundeck. It has accommodation for up to 17 guests, including a vast owner’s apartment with a private deck and separate quarters for nannies and kids, and a crew of 27 to cater to all cross-generational whims.
Amenities include a panoramic gym packed with Technogym equipment (JLo wouldn’t even consider stepping onboard a yacht without a proper gym), a nearby spa area with massage room, beauty parlor, steam room and Hammam, formal dining areas, a pool and a jacuzzi, countless outdoor relaxation and tanning areas, a bar, an open-air cinema that can become a lounge or a nightclub depending on occasion, and a leather-clad elevator that helps guests move easily between decks. The centerpiece in the main lounge is a Schimmel Pegasus Piano designed by Luigi Colani, which is self-playing.
For more active entertainment, Valerie comes with twin matching tenders, inflatables, and watertoys. The open deck offers landing space for an Airbus H30 helicopter or similar. The recently-overhauled 2000kW MTU 16V4000 engines can take Valerie to a top speed of 17 knots (19.5 mph / 31.5 kph). Range is of 6,000 nautical miles (6,905 miles / 11,112 km) at a cruising speed of 12 knots (13.8 mph / 22.2 kph).
listed for sale asking $111 million, well below the reported cost of $140 million. It never did sell, which explains why it ended up frozen in Spain – and now seized, and probably heading to auction.