Segway’s Loomo Follows You Around Like a Mini Butler

9 Jan 2018, 13:47 UTC
by
CES 2018 is packed with new ideas when it comes to electric personal transportation solutions, but while the Onewheel+ XR we saw earlier is just a one-wheeled skateboard powered by angry pixies, the Segway Loomo comes with an extra wheel and can transform into a tiny robot butler when you’re done traveling.
The concept might not be new as Segway-Ninebot, owner of Segway Robotics, first showcased the Segway Advanced Personal Robot two years ago. However, the contraption has evolved since; it’s now called Loomo and developers can already get a pre-release version of it, with the consumer model following to be released sometime after the whole CES thing ends.

As I was saying, what Loomo has to offer is the same functionality as a standard Segway along with transforming into a cute Wall-e-like bot that can follow you around and help with things once you’re done riding it.

Apart from that, Loomo can take pictures, function as a surveillance camera, and even make people laugh thanks to its artificial intelligence. So you can take it shopping, carry your bags and tell jokes on the way homes. Sounds better than being stuck in traffic and hopelessly looking for parking spots if you ask me.

The carry bot runs Android, and, just like any other device backed by the same operating system, it can be customized, reason why developers got an early start now to add more functionality. I bet someone will implement a feature to make Loomo get you a beer from the fridge.

Sadly, whoever does this will also need to fit it with at least a mecanized claw because those things you see in the photos are not hands and aren’t even articulated in any way.

All we need to know now is a price and a more accurate launch date.

