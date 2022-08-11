See What Happens to a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso After a $15,000 Exhaust Upgrade

Not many people would customize a Ferrari GTC4 Lusso. It’s a unique car, even for a Ferrari. However, YouTuber James Lucas Condon, a.k.a TheStradman, has a reputation for customizing his supercars. He allegedly owns the only pink and chrome Bugatti Veyron in the State of Utah. He spent $15,000 on exhaust mods for his GTC4 Lusso.
Well, if you are going to customize a unique V12 Ferrari, it better not be a shade switch to pink. We are glad TheStradman is smarter than that. He decided to customize his GTC4 Lusso’s V12 roar rather than its looks, this time with an Fi Exhaust swap.
According to Fi Exhaust, their product offers the perfect balance between horsepower and torque. They use CAD (Computer Aided Designs) for design, pipe bending machines to reduce joints, and Valvetronic technology to control gas-flow, sound frequency, and performance.
In James’ opinion, the Lusso wasn’t designed for short-wearing YouTubers like him but bankers and corporates, and as a result, it doesn’t sound like a V12 should.
“Okay, it doesn’t sound bad. The car is not awful. We just strive for excellence. As connoisseurs of NA V12s, we demand more. I’m saying it’s not bad, but soon, it’s going to sound so good.” TheStradman said.
There’s no doubt the Ferrari GTC4 Lusso would sound epic with an exhaust upgrade. After all, a stock version comes with a naturally aspirated 6.3-liter V12 making a whooping 680 hp (690 ps) and 513 lb-ft (697 Nm) of torque. It has a top speed of 208 mph (335 kph), and will sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4-seconds.
That said, TheStradman’s Ferrari GTC4 Lusso sounded phenomenal after the upgrade. He did a couple of pulls and a tunnel run on his way home. We don't think his neighbors will be too happy about the cold starts moving forward.
We recommend watching the video below for more of that exhaust mod action. Do you think it sounds better?
