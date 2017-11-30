autoevolution
 

See the World Through the Eyes of the Most Advanced LIDAR Sensor Out There

30 Nov 2017, 12:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
While everybody seems to agree on the place of autonomous technology in the automotive world, the way we get there isn't met with the same unanimous consensus.
8 photos
Velodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR visionVelodyne LIDAR vision
Well, to be fair, 99 percent of the companies involved in the development of self-driving cars appear to have settled on a suite of sensors, with just Tesla Inc. thinking it can do things just as well with less. The apple of discord is the LIDAR (LIght Detection And Ranging), which the Palo Alto carmaker believes is redundant, too expensive and difficult to integrate into a car's design, while the rest think it is paramount for a complete view of the road.

Some have even claimed that Level 5 autonomy - a car that can drive itself in any condition without any human intervention (so it might as well be missing the steering wheel and pedals) - can't be achieved with fewer than five LIDARs installed, which certainly has to be overkill.

What we know so far is that the very few autonomous cars that are currently testing on the road without any humans onboard use the sensor, and they seem to be doing OK for now. Of course, they still need to gather a lot more miles under their belt before any conclusion could be made, but it's a definite step forward.

Velodyne is one of the best-known names in the industry when it comes to LIDARs, and the company has just announced a new product that, it claims, has twice the range of its previous top model and three times the resolution. These improvements would make the LIDAR useful at higher speeds as well thanks to a much faster refresh rate and the extended range.

To showcase what the LIDAR sees, Velodyne has released a short video of a drive through a city, and we have to say the images are absolutely psychedelic. It's like you're driving with a big source of light on your car as all objects around cast huge black shadows over the colorful contours of the road, cars, people, and buildings. It's not just impressive technology, it's also extremely beautiful.

velodyne LiDAR autonomous self-driving
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Latest car models:
MAZDA 6 / Atenza SedanMAZDA 6 / Atenza Sedan LargeMERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257)MERCEDES BENZ CLS Class (C257) MediumBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeLINCOLN NautilusLINCOLN Nautilus Medium SUVAll car models  