See the 2021 Audi RS5 Sportback in Full Glory, Details Are Sonoma Crystal Clear

There is something special in the atmosphere when embarking upon the endeavor of releasing into the wild a fresh model. Or at least should be, because Audi clearly did not get the memo when it showcased the facelifted Audi RS5 Sportback. Nothing to worry about, because we can always turn to our friends from Auditography for their personal interpretation of the walkaround procedure.
Audi does have mitigating circumstances – nobody would have been able to predict during the final days of 2019, when the RS5 and RS5 Sportback upgrades were presented, the outcome of the first half of 2020. It really has turned into a benchmark year, and clearly not in the best conceivable way.
We need to put that into the rearview mirror and focus on the past and future – and what better way to do so than in the company of a spectacular grand touring sports car. Many detractors have accused Audi over the years for its serious, evolutionary design strategy. The sticklers had a tough time finding any faults with the company’s series of four-door coupes, the A5 and A7 Sportback.
Better yet, the company also offers the RS flavors, at which point in time most barraters are rendered mute. And Audi continues to improve upon the recipe, as is the case with the A5, S5 and RS5 series. When discussing the RS5 Sportback, Audi not only introduced most of the improvements of the standard models but also went out of its way for additional seasoning of the flagship version.
The design changes include a series of modifications at the front – wider Singleframe grille, new vents honoring the 1984 Quattro heritage, new colors (Turbo Blue and Tango Red) along with an increased roster of carbon packs.
The example we see here in the walkaround video sports a very agreeable Sonoma Green Metallic coat of paint along with a trendy 20-inch set of alloys in a matte finish that looks stunning in the dimming light of the sunset.
More so, the RS5 Sportback also features one of the carbon styling packs, along with the company’s Matrix laser headlights - the next evolutionary step over the renowned LED lights. Of course, there are more details to be discovered – so head over to the video for the complete conclusion.
We need to put that into the rearview mirror and focus on the past and future – and what better way to do so than in the company of a spectacular grand touring sports car. Many detractors have accused Audi over the years for its serious, evolutionary design strategy. The sticklers had a tough time finding any faults with the company’s series of four-door coupes, the A5 and A7 Sportback.
Better yet, the company also offers the RS flavors, at which point in time most barraters are rendered mute. And Audi continues to improve upon the recipe, as is the case with the A5, S5 and RS5 series. When discussing the RS5 Sportback, Audi not only introduced most of the improvements of the standard models but also went out of its way for additional seasoning of the flagship version.
The design changes include a series of modifications at the front – wider Singleframe grille, new vents honoring the 1984 Quattro heritage, new colors (Turbo Blue and Tango Red) along with an increased roster of carbon packs.
The example we see here in the walkaround video sports a very agreeable Sonoma Green Metallic coat of paint along with a trendy 20-inch set of alloys in a matte finish that looks stunning in the dimming light of the sunset.
More so, the RS5 Sportback also features one of the carbon styling packs, along with the company’s Matrix laser headlights - the next evolutionary step over the renowned LED lights. Of course, there are more details to be discovered – so head over to the video for the complete conclusion.