See Porsche's Booth at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show From the Comfort of Your Home

We live in troubled times – a statement that has been overused repeatedly. But, somehow, it fits the bill perfectly for what has happened in 2020 so far. Still, humankind has a major evolutionary advantage – the power to adapt. And that applies to everything, even to simple things such as visiting your favorite auto show.
The Beijing Auto Show – or Auto China, as it is also known – has not been around in the international calendar for long (since 1990), but it quickly outgrew its status thanks to the incredible expansion of the Chinese automotive market. With the ongoing health and economic crises, things are back to a regional level – at least in terms of physical presence.
That is because global automakers are showing their latest and greatest models in hopes of rekindling the sales interest of the world’s largest automotive market. And have also cooked up new ways of ensuring worldwide access for any car lover. For example, Porsche’s stand at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (September 26th - October 5th) can be visited in more than one way.
The Stuttgart-based automaker has opted to bring the recently facelifted Panamera series at the 2020 edition of the show, and the world premiere that included highlights such as the Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive was both physical and virtual. This is because the German sports car maker also premiered a smart device-based visiting tool - which also has the added bonus of doubling as a virtual tourist attraction.
To be more precise, anyone using a smartphone to check out Porsche’s virtual booth rendition will start the tour in the middle of Beijing – a skyscraper in the heart of the city was selected as the kick off point, followed by the actual introduction on the show floor to see what Porsche has prepared. The company’s fans have the chance to see the new Panamera, but also check out the fully electric Taycan Turbo S or the 99X Electric Formula E racer.
With a little help from cutting-edge technology developed for gaming purposes, the Porsche models are surrounded by specifically selected backdrops, such as a Chinese garden acting as host for the Taycan EV. The virtual tour has an international appeal as it was developed in both Chinese and English, and the ease of use is ensured by the fact that we are dealing with an Internet-based application that can be accessed by following a simple link.
That is because global automakers are showing their latest and greatest models in hopes of rekindling the sales interest of the world’s largest automotive market. And have also cooked up new ways of ensuring worldwide access for any car lover. For example, Porsche’s stand at the Beijing International Automobile Exhibition (September 26th - October 5th) can be visited in more than one way.
The Stuttgart-based automaker has opted to bring the recently facelifted Panamera series at the 2020 edition of the show, and the world premiere that included highlights such as the Panamera Turbo S and the Panamera 4S E-Hybrid Executive was both physical and virtual. This is because the German sports car maker also premiered a smart device-based visiting tool - which also has the added bonus of doubling as a virtual tourist attraction.
To be more precise, anyone using a smartphone to check out Porsche’s virtual booth rendition will start the tour in the middle of Beijing – a skyscraper in the heart of the city was selected as the kick off point, followed by the actual introduction on the show floor to see what Porsche has prepared. The company’s fans have the chance to see the new Panamera, but also check out the fully electric Taycan Turbo S or the 99X Electric Formula E racer.
With a little help from cutting-edge technology developed for gaming purposes, the Porsche models are surrounded by specifically selected backdrops, such as a Chinese garden acting as host for the Taycan EV. The virtual tour has an international appeal as it was developed in both Chinese and English, and the ease of use is ensured by the fact that we are dealing with an Internet-based application that can be accessed by following a simple link.