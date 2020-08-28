See Bugatti Type 57 Atalante and XK150 by Bertone at First Major '20 Concours

Classic car aficionados and general automotive enthusiasts were used to a full playing field of opportunities to witness firsthand some of the greatest cars ever made, but this year turned out unlike any other in recent history. Fortunately, we are slowly and steadily exiting the lockdown so this very next weekend we are presented with the first opportunity to attend a major “Concours d’Elegance.”
Taking place within the picturesque premises of the Hampton Court Palace between September 4th and 6th, the Concours of Elegance 2020 is just about ready to reward all those who patiently waited with some of the best coachbuilt automobiles the world has ever graced us.
Chief among the masterpieces will be the fine 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupe by Gangloff or the last Jaguar XK150 by Bertone allegedly still on the road today.
The Type 57, according to popular opinion, is considered the summit of perfection among Bugatti’s classic cars. It was first presented back in 1934 after it was developed under the direction of Jean Bugatti, mesmerizing worldwide audiences with its powerful (for the time) 140 bhp straight-eight 3.3-liter and elegant styling.
The Type 57 Atalante was conceived as a one-off by renowned Swiss/French coachbuilding company Gangloff at the behest of French industrialist Fernand Crouzet back in 1938 and somehow escaped the Second World War unharmed.
On the other hand, the Jaguar XK150 was a British styling icon through and through – a perfect example of UK’s automotive power from back in the 1950s.
Well, three of them were actually cast off towards a decidedly more Latin reinterpretation at the hands of the famous Torinese design house Bertone. S 834365 was there to become a prototype fixed-head coupé thanks to styling by Franco Scaglione, and this 1957 example is the only one still known to exist from the series.
The organizers are also promising a lot more attractions – from classic to modern day hypercars and from Formula One racers to Porsche 356s and even an auction featuring 15 vehicles gathered up by the Gooding & Company.
Chief among the masterpieces will be the fine 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Coupe by Gangloff or the last Jaguar XK150 by Bertone allegedly still on the road today.
The Type 57, according to popular opinion, is considered the summit of perfection among Bugatti’s classic cars. It was first presented back in 1934 after it was developed under the direction of Jean Bugatti, mesmerizing worldwide audiences with its powerful (for the time) 140 bhp straight-eight 3.3-liter and elegant styling.
The Type 57 Atalante was conceived as a one-off by renowned Swiss/French coachbuilding company Gangloff at the behest of French industrialist Fernand Crouzet back in 1938 and somehow escaped the Second World War unharmed.
On the other hand, the Jaguar XK150 was a British styling icon through and through – a perfect example of UK’s automotive power from back in the 1950s.
Well, three of them were actually cast off towards a decidedly more Latin reinterpretation at the hands of the famous Torinese design house Bertone. S 834365 was there to become a prototype fixed-head coupé thanks to styling by Franco Scaglione, and this 1957 example is the only one still known to exist from the series.
The organizers are also promising a lot more attractions – from classic to modern day hypercars and from Formula One racers to Porsche 356s and even an auction featuring 15 vehicles gathered up by the Gooding & Company.