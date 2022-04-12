Secret Yacht Linked to Abramovich Changed Ownership the Day of the Ukraine Invasion

If there is one thing we all know about Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is that he loves living lavishly. He owns several private jets, real estate, and boats, and now there’s word of a “secret” yacht that changed ownership on the day Russia attacked Ukraine.
Besides his well-known megayachts, Solaris and Eclipse, the billionaire, who is estimated at around $12 bn, also owns a yacht called Halo, and a "shadow" vessel Garcon, eSysman SuperYachts claims. The same outlet reports that the former Chelsea FC is (or was) also the owner of a vessel named Susurro.
But what's peculiar about Roman Abramovich, who currently has to loan money to pay for the fuel and maintenance of his expensive, lavish vessels and jets, is that he reportedly owned another yacht, the Aquamarine.
However, on February 24 of this year, the vessel, which was in the name of a company owned by Roman Abramovich called MHC Jersey LTC, quickly changed owners. And what happened back then? You guessed it, it was the exact date when Russia attacked Ukraine.
In an effort to keep his part of his fleet away from the hands of the governments, the Russian billionaire reportedly tried to be one step ahead and changed the ownership of one of his most recent vessels to a close associate of his, Russian businessman David Davidovich, The Guardian reports. The billionaire had switched the title of the property of the Jersey company MHC Jersey LTC, which officially owned the yacht. A separate company that was previously linked to Abramovich, MHC (Services) Ltd, also shifted to Davidovich's name on February 24.
But Davidovich denies there's any wrongdoing there, and takes full ownership of the yacht and the companies. “I can confirm that I am the owner of MHC Jersey Ltd and the Aquamarine yacht,” Davidovich said in a statement.
The 50-meter (164-ft) motor vessel, which is small by Abramovich's standards, was built by Dutch firm Heesen and delivered in 2021. According to Robb Report, it’s estimated at $40.3 million. The vessel is currently sitting in the Dutch port of Vlissingen, where it arrived for “structural changes” on November 16, 2021. A source told The Guardian no work has been done since March 10, when the UK sanctioned Roman Abramovich. So far, this yacht has not been seized by the government.
